Diddy gets excited and disappoints when unpacking Beyonce's Ivy Park Box because of this

%MINIFYHTML75ed7bb08bc96a32ec00f01ec7384afe11% %MINIFYHTML75ed7bb08bc96a32ec00f01ec7384afe12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is surprised to discover that none of the garments sent by the singer of & # 39; If I Were a Boy & # 39; of his latest Adidas collaboration is for him.

Up News Info –

Those who have received Beyonce Knowles The Ivy Park x Adidas collection should be proud and included Sean "P Diddy"Combs. Or that was the case when he mistakenly thought that the first Child of Destiny The member sent him the package before he knew the bitter truth.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram Stories by Roxy Bacardi, you can see the hip-hop mogul enthusiastically unpacking his Ivy Park package with the presence of some of his children and friends. He danced and others screamed when he opened the orange curtain.

However, his emotion truncated when he lifted a pair of pants against his body and discovered that they were too small for him. "Do you think I can fit into these things?" He asked the crowded room, which burst out laughing.

%MINIFYHTML75ed7bb08bc96a32ec00f01ec7384afe13% %MINIFYHTML75ed7bb08bc96a32ec00f01ec7384afe14%

He soon realized that Bey sent clothes for his daughters, D & # 39; Lila, Jessie and Chance instead of him. The 50-year-old rapper couldn't hide his disappointment when he shouted in disbelief: "All this box and nothing for me?!"

After the videos were uploaded online, people quickly intervened and found Diddy's reaction hilarious. "Lmfaooooo, why did they carry this? I would have put that orange veil back on and made them," one reacted.

Another thought that Bey was joking with Diddy with the package: "Bey really annoys his friends and I love it." A third Twitter user joked: "Aunt Bey said this for my nieces. Diddy called her after this." Another comment read: "Call the person in the back singing & # 39; left to left & # 39 ;.

Another suggested that one of the Diddy team decided to trol him by having him unpack it just to know it wasn't for him, "I'm screaming because someone there knew it wasn't for him, because they would have had to give IVY PARK the size of the girls, but they left it exaggerated anyway. "

Beyonce & # 39; s Ivy Park x Adidas is marketed as a gender neutral. The celebrities who received the singer's collection included Kim Kardashian, Laverne Cox, Reese witherspoon, Issa Rae, Quincy brown Y Yara Shahidi.