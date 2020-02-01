Diddy accused of & # 39; starving & # 39; to his artists and & # 39; steal & # 39; Mase after Grammy's speech

%MINIFYHTML95c317c70f15beac5ab55324d655973f11% %MINIFYHTML95c317c70f15beac5ab55324d655973f12%

Instagram

Taking Instagram, Mase remembers the moment when his 19-year-old self tried to buy back his music magnate masters by offering $ 2 million in cash in vain.

Up News Info –

Sean "P Diddy"Combs has been applauded by many people because of his powerful speech against the Recording Academy, but people who have worked with the 50-year-old music mogul felt otherwise. Money sauce, was MaseIt's time to turn to social networks to call Diddy and accuse him of hypocrisy.

In the publication on Friday, January 31, Mase questioned the way Diddy exploits his artist and said he once tried to buy back his Diddy teachers in vain. "His knowledgeable business practices have continued to deliberately starve his artist and have been extremely unfair to the same artist who helped him obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label," he said, using his past experience as an example. .

"For example, I still received my publication from 24 years ago in which you gave me $ 20k. What makes me never want to work with you like no artist would do after knowing that someone is stealing and tarnishing your name when I don't want to comply with his horrendous business model, "he continued, saying he had offered $ 2 million for his teachers before. However, Diddy rejected the offer unless he could overcome the "European boy's offer".

%MINIFYHTML95c317c70f15beac5ab55324d655973f13% %MINIFYHTML95c317c70f15beac5ab55324d655973f14%

He continued to remember the experience he had at 19 years of age, "Or else I can wait until he is 50 and he will come back to me from when he was 19. You bought him for about 20K & I offered him 2 million in cash." Mase concluded his long publication demanding that Diddy do it better in the future. "No more hiding behind & # 39; love & # 39;. HAVE YOU CHANGED? REGISTER THE ARTIST YOUR MONEY. So they can take care of their families."

<br />

Sauce Money said similar things after Diddy called the Recording Academy for not respecting hip-hop and black music. He said on Instagram at the time: "I can honestly say that I respect the message, only that it doesn't come from him. He practices the same backdoor policy against his own people. He and his friend Jay Z".

Meanwhile, Diddy has not responded to the accusations.