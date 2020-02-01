Daniel Kaluuya admits that he used to lie about mastering & # 39; all accents & # 39; during auditions

%MINIFYHTML9e34287ba5c39562d939526bbb46a87f11% %MINIFYHTML9e34287ba5c39562d939526bbb46a87f12%

BBC One

When he sits down with the host of the talk show Graham Norton, the actor of & # 39; Get Out & # 39; It also reveals why he always makes sure to leave as soon as possible after the auditions.

Up News Info –

Daniel Kaluuya He used to have to lie about his acting skills bag auditions, losing a role due to his terrible Scottish accent attempt.

The "Salt"The star has now got roles on both sides of the Atlantic, changing smoothly between his British British accent and an American accent, but admits that in his early years as an actor he exceeded his abilities."

"I've lied a lot," he tells the host of the UK chat program. Graham Norton. "Obviously I wanted jobs, so I said I could do all the accents. I even saw them twice to say I was very skilled."

%MINIFYHTML9e34287ba5c39562d939526bbb46a87f13% %MINIFYHTML9e34287ba5c39562d939526bbb46a87f14%

"Then I went to an audition and I was doing very well until they asked me to do a Scottish accent. I started somewhere in the Midlands, went up and landed in Liverpool. They asked me to leave!"

When asked about his advice for auditions, he says he always makes sure to leave as soon as possible to make sure his performance makes a good impression, but once he was affected by his own advice when leaving before his test ended. .

"My best advice is to leave as quickly as possible," explains the star. "Don't try to speak quietly, just leave. Don't even say goodbye. However, I did it once and I didn't realize I had another scene!"

<br />

Daniel's last movie, "Queen & Slim"debuts in theaters on Friday, January 31.