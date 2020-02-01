Damian Penaud ruled out the clash between France and England Six Nations with calf injury | Rugby Union News





French wing Damian Penaud will miss his first Six Nations match against England

French winger Damian Penaud will miss Sunday's Six Nations clash against England after suffering a calf injury during the captain's career.

The Clermont Auvergne player started every game for France in the Six Nations last year and scored in his loss to England and the victory over Italy.

France vs England: conversation points England starts its Six Nations campaign in Paris against France on Sunday, we look at where Le Crunch could be won or lost.

But Penaud will be replaced in the initial XV at Stade de France by Vincent Rattez de La Rochelle after he appeared at the end of the captain's career with a very tight left leg.

Arthur Vincent will take Rattez's place in the bank.

France's new head coach, Fabien Galthie, is not the only one with selection problems in the rear, and Anthony Watson of Bath also ruled out England with a calf problem.

1:08 The director of the French team, Raphael Ibáñez, is relishing the battle of his side with a team from England & # 39; pursuing redemption & # 39; on Sunday The French team manager, Raphael Ibáñez, is relishing his team's battle with a team from England "chasing redemption,quot; on Sunday

France squad reviewed:

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14. Teddy Thomas, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Gael Fickou, 11. Vincent Rattez, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Anthony Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Charles Ollivon (captain), 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jefferson Poirot, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Boris Palu, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Matthieu Jalibert, 23. Arthur Vincent