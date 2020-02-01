Damian Lillard pays Kobe Bryant, the competitor, an appropriate tribute

Damian Lillard watched the Lakers and LeBron James pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Friday night. He heard James speak from the heart about Bryant's devotion to basketball, blood, sweat and tears that Bryant shed during a 20-year NBA race.

After that, however, there was still a game to play, but it was also an opportunity for players on the floor to pour everything they felt in more than two hours of competition.

Lillard spent his night adopting a mamba mentality.

So inclined, Dame denied the Lakers a Hollywood final. He hit more 3s while maintaining his historic shooting pace. He served dimes. He put the Blazers on his back in points, as he does, and then helped them finish the job.

His team left the field with a 127-119 victory, despite the fact that Lillard said he really didn't feel like a winner. More important to him, his main objective was achieved.

He told Lisa Salters of ESPN moments after the game that his wish was for everyone to "play with their hearts."

"The only thing we know for sure that we had in common with Kobe is the love for this game, and we are here, so we could go out and honor him that way, and I thought we did." Lillard said.

That's how well Lillard honored Kobe: 48 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and seven triples in 40 minutes. He has now hit five or more triples in six consecutive games, joining James Harden and Stephen Curry as the only NBA players with such a long streak.

All done with the idea of ​​competing as Kobe.

As Lillard told reporters after the game, Bryant deserved the best effort of all.

"It's difficult from an emotional point of view, but it's worthy, more than worthy," said Lillard, according to ESPN.com. "And that kind of love and that kind of respect and that kind of honor he was given in the first game since the helicopter accident that killed Bryant, his daughter and seven other people, was correct."