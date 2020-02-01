Damian Lillard of LA Lakers remains focused on the emotional night | NBA News

The incredible Grace sung by Usher, Oprah Winfrey hugging the owner of The Lakers, Jeanie Buss, and other tributes made the first home game for the team an emotional night. Damian Lillard's unstoppable performance didn't make it easier.















The Los Angeles Lakers paid an emotional homage before Kobe Bryant when the team returned to action at the Staples Center



Portland Trail Blazers 127-119 LA Lakers

Lillard led his Portland Trail Blazers to a sandy victory against the Lakers.

The teams played each other basically even in the first half when the teams tried to return to basketball.

The forward of the Blazers, Carmelo Anthony, did not play as he still regretted the loss of his friend Bryant, which meant that the Portland leader, Lillard, had to set the tone.

While he scored 19 points in the first half, he overcame that with a great third quarter, playing inspired basketball after being called for a technical foul. His score display included a furious impulse and immersion in a sea of ​​purple and gold T-shirts, as well as a dazzling range of three-point shots. The Lakers' defense focused on Lillard, who then involved his teammates.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said "it has been a heavy night all night," as his team entered the fourth quarter for 10 points.

LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant with an emotional speech before the Staples Center crowd before the Los Angeles Lakers return to action Friday night



The player the Lakers now turn to in difficult situations, LeBron James, straightened the ship after he returned to the court, including a deep three to close the gap to four. But it wouldn't be enough, and the Lakers finally accepted the 8-point loss with 20 seconds left.

















The Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the early hours of Saturday morning, their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant



Lillard's 48 led the way, which was his seventh game with more than 30 points. But it was not easy, as he explained after the game.

He said: "It was difficult. Everyone had a lot of emotions. One of our legends and icons in the world. It was a difficult night and the game started slowly because of that, but both teams found it after the first half and it was a great game.

"When we play this game, we play it because we love it."

"It's hard to get out of something like that and be proud, given the situation.

"The only thing we have in common with Kobe is the love for this game, and we are here and we wanted to go out and honor him (competing hard)."

Denver Nuggets 127-115 Milwaukee Bucks

















Highlights of the Denver Nuggets visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 15 of the NBA



A dominant second half of the Denver Nuggets gave the Milwaukee Bucks, the only remaining team in the NBA with less than 10 losses, a rare frustrating afternoon, even though Giannis Antetokounmpo managed 31 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists.

The way the Nuggets surpassed a typically dominant performance of the reigning MVP in the league was with a team effort. All the Denver players who set foot on the court finished the game with two digits in the scoring column, however, it was Nikola Jokic and Will Barton who led the way, both with almost triple the doubles.

Nikola Jokic celebrates a basket during Denver's victory over Utah



Milwaukee exploded through the door, with 43 points in the first quarter, but the home team only led by 8 entering the second. Playing back and forth in the second quarter left the door open for visitors, who beat the Bucks by 16 in the third quarter and never looked back.

Denver did its damage from beyond the three-point line, hit 22 of its 46 long-range shots and each Nugget hit at least one three each.

The loss places Milwaukee 41-7 in the season with easily the best record in the league, while Denver's second consecutive victory places the Nuggets in second place behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets 128-121 Dallas Mavericks

A fight throughout Texas saw the Houston Rockets set the tone early on their local court and never look back against the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic.

















Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks' visit to the Houston Rockets in week 15 of the NBA



The Slovenian star sprained his ankle in training and could be out until the NBA All-Star recess, but the Mavericks showed a great fight, with eaves often criticized Kristaps Porzingis picking up the slack in the scoring column. However, his 35 points and 12 rebounds would not be enough to defeat the Rockets, who had two 30-point scorers to fight with: James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

James Harden celebrates a basket in Houston's victory over Denver



Harden added 16 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals to his 35 points, while Westbrook scored 32 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals. This made Houston too hot for Dallas, and despite an effort to return in the fourth quarter, it was a case of too little, too late, as the visitors retreated a place in the playoff standings.

Oklahoma City 111-107 Phoenix Suns

















Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Phoenix Suns in week 15 of the NBA



Despite losing one of the all-time legends of the Russell Westbrook franchise last summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder has not lost a step. The player they got in return, Chris Paul, has helped the young list stay competitive and the team continues trying to close a seed of playoffs.

Paul scored 20 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in a round-trip game that ended with Danilo Gallinari adding 27 points.

Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles on the court



After missing being selected as an All-Star reserve, Devin Booker contributed 27 points, which was matched by Kelly Oubre Jr, who also made 11 rebounds, but the duo failed to stop the Thunder during the last quarter. The visitors beat the home team 32-26 in the final draw.

Toronto Raptors 105-92 Detroit Pistons

The reigning Toronto Raptors champions continue to surprise the league, as they now occupy second place in the Eastern Conference after beating the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

















Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' visit to the Detroit Pistons in week 15 of the NBA



The man who leads the charge is Pascal Siakam, and his exit of 30 points and seven rebounds made him on the road for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka contributed 21 points, while Fred VanVleet had a complete performance, adding two steals to his 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, which made up for a night in which Kyle Lowry fought in all areas.

Kyle Lowry in action against the Detroit Pistons



The team's total effort overshadowed another performance of 20 points and 20 rebounds from Andre Drummond while his Detroit Pistons were fighting in the scoring department outside of Derrick Rose's 21.

Toronto's victory puts a solid advantage between them and the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, which are a third seed, in what is a competitive Eastern Conference this year.

1:23



The highlights of the Chicago Bulls' visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 15 of the NBA



When Kyrie Irving leaves for 54 points, it will be difficult for any team to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets, much less with the unfortunate Chicago Bulls.

At the end of the first half, Irving scored a quick break layup and then stole the inside pass and hit a long range three in the doorbell to shoot 10 perfect shots in the first half for 27 points.

Kyrie Irving # 11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives the ball against the Detroit Pistons on January 25, 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.



After that, the attack continued, but Irving also had the help of Spencer Dinwiddie, who added 20 points, and 16 points and eight rebounds from Taurean Prince.

The Bulls still managed to score well, shooting 48.8 percent from the field, but the lack of defense was evident since Irving was unstoppable.

1:34



Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' visit to the New Orleans pelicans in week 15 of the NBA



It may only be five games, but the Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram pairing seems to be working well for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Combining by 54 points in a victory over the current eighth seed in the playoff chart, Williamson and Ingram led the way in a total effort by the team that closed the gap in the Western Conference rival.

Zion Williamson enjoyed his first victory with the New Orleans pelicans



Williamson scored 24 points with 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and won the first confrontation of his races between the two best picks in the 2019 NBA Draft against Ja Morant, who, despite some mates that defy gravity, managed only 16 points and three assists.

Ingram scored 20 with seven rebounds, but eight Pelicans in total finished with two digits and made it a great victory for the home team.