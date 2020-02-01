Cynthia Bailey's daughter presents girlfriend to her family after leaving the closet

Instagram

The aspiring 20-year-old model / actress Noelle Robinson is supposedly dating a Howard graduate and has taken her to a family dinner with her mother, her future stepfather and her two daughters.

Cynthia Baileybisexual daughter Noelle Robinson apparently he has a girlfriend! The aspiring model / actress of 20 years presented Alexis Powell to his family at dinner on Friday, January 31 with his mother Cynthia and his fiance Mike Hill as well as his two daughters Kayla and Ashlee.

Alexis graduated from Howard in May 2019. Noelle also studied at the same university, but took a break after finishing her first year at private school in Washington, DC. He moved to Los Angeles in the fall and stayed with Mike to pursue his career in entertainment. industry.

She already hinted at her plan to pursue an acting career in July. "I have just finished my first year at Howard [University]. I am trying to find out if I want to continue my specialty in Bio or if I want to change to acting. I am considering going to Los Angeles, so I have many things in progress right now. "he told The Daily Dish. "I'm just trying to figure out what I want to do, what is my passion right now."

In November, Noelle dated her mother as sexually fluid. "I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were great in a romantic way," he said, which led his mother to ask, "So you like boys and girls?" Noelle replied: "People like to try to put everyone in and label everything, but I really don't do that."

Cynthia replied: "If you know an incredible young woman, it is a blessing. If you know an incredible young woman, it is a blessing as long as they are good people and they love and support you."

While Noelle is in California with Mike, Cynthia resides in Atlanta while filming her show "The true housewives of Atlanta"His housing arrangement raised his eyebrows, but Mike insisted," Noelle is like my daughter. Whatever my two daughters have, Noelle can have her. This is how I see it. "

Meanwhile, Cynthia explained: "Kayla, Mike's other daughter, is also in Los Angeles. She has just started UCLA." She added: "So it's not just Mike and Noelle, it's really all three and recently we discovered that Ashlee [Mike's other daughter] also wants to move to Los Angeles."