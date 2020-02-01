Coronavirus Live Updates: USA UU. Intensify controls as the death toll exceeds 250

%MINIFYHTML69d16dc3d43fd2de57794ce288dfeb8211% %MINIFYHTML69d16dc3d43fd2de57794ce288dfeb8212%

Wang Guangfa, head of the department of pulmonary medicine at the first Beijing University hospital in Beijing, compared himself and other medical professionals who address the outbreak with soldiers walking across the battlefield.

"All the bullets are flying," said Dr. Wang, in an interview with Jiemian, a finance-focused news site founded by Shanghai United Media Group, which is controlled by the Shanghai government.

In many ways, the doctor, who has been widely criticized for his reassuring initial statements, has come to symbolize the slowness with which China recognized the urgency of the outbreak. Dr. Wang himself contracted the coronavirus, apparently during a visit to Wuhan.

%MINIFYHTML69d16dc3d43fd2de57794ce288dfeb8213% %MINIFYHTML69d16dc3d43fd2de57794ce288dfeb8214%

As the virus began to spread through Wuhan in early January, the censors silenced the people who talked about the issue online and, in some cases, the police arrested them, accused of spreading rumors. When Hong Kong journalists visited a Wuhan hospital, the police detained them for hours. (The Hong Kong media were among the first to shed light on the rapidly spreading virus.)

Dr. Wang initially said that the virus could not be transmitted by human to human contact. But 11 days later, he confirmed to the state media that he had the virus and that he could have contracted it during a trip to Wuhan with a group of experts.

In his interview with Jiemian, published on Friday, Dr. Wang said he had been misdiagnosed that he had the common flu, and that he had waited days before entering a hospital. He said he had since recovered and was released Thursday.

When asked why he had originally called the coronavirus "preventable and controllable," Dr. Wang blamed the limited information at the time of his visit to Wuhan. A clearer picture of the transmissibility of the virus would have required "epidemiological data, which is difficult to judge," he said.