Coronavirus frustrates business travelers who "need to be in the room,quot;

For the past few days, Mr. Bernard has been debating whether to go. On the one hand, he does not want to be the person responsible for introducing a deadly virus in Nigeria. On the other hand, you need to make business contacts in China, where the web is "cheaper and cheaper and cheaper and cheaper," he said.

For now, plan to leave.

"I don't want to get contaminated," Bernard said. But "with facial masks and nasal masks and many warnings, I will be protected."

In the United States, several major companies, including Goldman Sachs, General Motors and Wells Fargo, have imposed travel limitations on employees. And analysts project that the disruption could have a considerable impact on China's economy, at least in the short term.

The obvious point of comparison is the outbreak of SARS in 2002 and 2003, which coincided with a relatively brief deceleration of world growth, and then a sharp acceleration. However, two decades later, China is a world economic power, a vital manufacturing center and a world trade center with deep ties with virtually all major industries.

"China's much more important role in the global economy compared to 2003 implies much greater global contagion risks," JPMorgan economists wrote in a research note on Friday.

It has also meant that many more people visit the country for work. Andy Payne, the founder of AppyNation, a video game company in England, said he had ruled out two visits to China scheduled for February.

He was planning to meet with representatives of a Chinese media company to discuss a partnership. But on Wednesday, British Airways canceled all flights to mainland China. Now those game negotiations will take place in a video chat.