Coronavirus deaths in China, infections jump: all the latest updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 304, the government said Sunday, while foreign nations imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on China and the airlines suspended flights.

At least 304 people in China were confirmed dead within 24 hours until the end of February 1, according to the National Health Commission. Thousands more were confirmed infected, bringing that total to 14,380 people.

Hubei, the central province where the outbreak originated, represented all the new deaths: 45. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, where 11 million people live, 32 people died.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday February 2

Uber suspends accounts of Mexico to stop the spread of the virus

Uber said Saturday that it suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico that may have recently been in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico and the nine suspected cases were later declared negative.

Uber said in a statement posted on his Twitter account that two drivers may have transported a user possibly infected with the new coronavirus. He added that suspended users should contact health authorities if they develop symptoms.

