CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Manchester United are now three without a victory in the Premier League, as they tied 0-0 with Wolves in the Premier League in the debut of Bruno Fernandes.

Mohamed Salah scored twice when Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to go 22 points ahead at the top of the Premier League with their 20th consecutive victory in the local league.

Bournemouth, ten men, beat Aston Villa and left the relegation zone with a crucial 2-1 victory at Vitality Stadium.

Johnny Sexton's 19-point tour made head coach Andy Farrell have a winning start, as Ireland beat Scotland 19-12 in a tense Six Nations game.

Sofia Kenin won her first Grand Slam title after defeating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian singles final of the Australian Open.