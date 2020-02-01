Ciara brings the glow and glamor during the night with Russell Wilson

Prospective parents are still celebrating the amazing news!

In case you missed it, Ciara Y Russell Wilson announced earlier this week that they were expecting another child.

The "Goodies,quot; singer announced the happy news by sharing a photo of her posing in a bikini and showing her growing baby bump on Instagram. "Number 3," he wrote.

Now, the two are enjoying a night date before their family of four becomes a family of five, in Miami, Florida, before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2.

On Friday night, when the happy couple went out for dinner, Ciara was radiant while rocking a black mini dress with matching sequins and metal heels. The 34-year-old beauty kept her makeup minimal, but that pregnancy glow kept her shining, shining, shining.

Ciara is prepared to act in a Rolling Stone Party in Miami on Saturday night, a series of celebrations before the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.