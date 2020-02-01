Ciara brings the glow and glamor during the night with Russell Wilson

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Prospective parents are still celebrating the amazing news!
In case you missed it, Ciara Y Russell Wilson announced earlier this week that they were expecting another child.
The "Goodies,quot; singer announced the happy news by sharing a photo of her posing in a bikini and showing her growing baby bump on Instagram. "Number 3," he wrote.
Now, the two are enjoying a night date before their family of four becomes a family of five, in Miami, Florida, before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2.
On Friday night, when the happy couple went out for dinner, Ciara was radiant while rocking a black mini dress with matching sequins and metal heels. The 34-year-old beauty kept her makeup minimal, but that pregnancy glow kept her shining, shining, shining.
Ciara is prepared to act in a Rolling Stone Party in Miami on Saturday night, a series of celebrations before the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The "Promise,quot; singer talked about how motherhood has influenced her as an artist during an interview to Vogue ArabiaFebruary 2019 edition. "Being a mother of two children made me feel even more secure, inspired and brave," he said at the time.
The singer is already the proud mother of two children: Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in 2017, and Future Zahir Wilburnwhom he welcomed with his ex Future in 2014.
In 2015, Ciara also told E! News about how to become a mother has changed her perspective on life.
"I love being a mother," he said at the time. "It really is the first thing first of all now. Everything just happened at the perfect time for me with my son. I felt I needed to have it in reference to how it is putting me to ground and putting things in perspective for me. It just makes me not I care about things so much. Like, I don't sweat small things anymore and I give that credit to my son. "
