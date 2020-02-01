Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, couldn't resist seeing Rihanna in Fenty lingerie in this photo and had this sweet reaction

Many were surprised by the sweet gesture of Chris Brown, the baby mom, towards his famous ex, Rihanna. The singer and businesswoman took social media, where they dropped another lingerie photo.

Rihanna puts on a purple wig to match her lavender lingerie, which is perfect for spring. Chris's baby mom, Ammika Harris, quickly appeared in the post to like it.

Fans are in love with Rihanna and her famous lingerie line Savage X Fenty and always rush to congratulate her.

A supporter said: “She seems INCREDIBLE! And sooo much without discomfort‼ ️‼ ️😬 And the soles of your feet clean! 😍😍😍 "

Another commentator said: “Rihanna is like the most elegant of the ratchet if that makes sense. 😂 "

This sponsor revealed: "It's amazing that Mom makes it work!"

It was recently revealed that Rihanna separated from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

A source said: “Rihanna and Hassan really love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna's image due to the pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship. He felt for his family, who thinks that Rihanna is incredibly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more meek, reserved and demure. ”

And a source close to Chris spoke with Hollywood life and revealed: "It's a bad time, to say the least because he is in such a good place with Ammika." They are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is ​​going to end any chance of that working. Still, Rihanna is (Chris's) first love. "

The expert shared: “I really loved Rihanna, so he definitely controls who is dating or not. In a way the psyche bothers him, but at the same time he has to live his life, he is a father and he needs to move on. If Rihanna is happy, he will be happy. He doesn't like to listen. She is broken and probably with a broken heart, but he knows she will be fine, and that makes him feel good. Chris will always have a weakness for Rihanna, but he hopes he will have better days ahead. "

Ad

Do you think Ammika and Rihanna could be cordial someday? RiRi has many business opportunities.



Post views:

0 0