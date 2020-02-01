China's Coronavirus: Indonesia prepares to evacuate students | Indonesia News

Indonesia is preparing to receive hundreds of students who are being evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been at the center of a new outbreak of coronavirus.

Everyone will be in quarantine for two weeks and doctors say they are ready for arrival.

Despite the spread of the outbreak through neighboring countries, no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Indonesia.

But authorities say they are well prepared if the situation changes.

Jessica Washington from Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.