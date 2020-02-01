China shuts down more and more as countries seek to stop the coronavirus

HONG KONG – New walls are being built between China and the world as the country deals with a fast-moving coronavirus and its growing death toll.

Vietnam became the last country on Saturday to try to close the most populous country in the world, excluding all flights to and from China. Above all, almost 10,000 flights have been canceled since the outbreak.

Australia joined the United States to temporarily deny entry to non-citizens who have recently traveled to the country. Officially there are eight confirmed cases in the United States, including a person connected to the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

Japan also said it would ban foreigners who had recently been in the Chinese province in the center of the outbreak, or whose passports were issued there.