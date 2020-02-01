China shuts down more and more as countries seek to stop the coronavirus

HONG KONG – New walls are being built between China and the world as the country deals with a fast-moving coronavirus and its growing death toll.
Vietnam became the last country on Saturday to try to close the most populous country in the world, excluding all flights to and from China. Above all, almost 10,000 flights have been canceled since the outbreak.
Australia joined the United States to temporarily deny entry to non-citizens who have recently traveled to the country. Officially there are eight confirmed cases in the United States, including a person connected to the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
Japan also said it would ban foreigners who had recently been in the Chinese province in the center of the outbreak, or whose passports were issued there.
As the death toll increases and more countries cut to China, the economic and political crisis caused by the virus is only intensifying there, and the authorities are under scrutiny for their slow initial response.
The main companies have begun to recognize the effect that the virus, and the close closure of China, is having on its results. Previously, Apple had said it was diverting part of its supply chain, but that it would only close one store. By Saturday, he said it would close the 42 stores in mainland China, its third largest market and where it generates approximately one-sixth of its sales.
It was the last movement of some of the world's largest companies to change supply chains and adjust operations in China.
The Chinese authorities have been changing course after their initially slow response to the virus.
A leading government expert admitted that he was wrong to say that the virus was under control in early January.
And the mayor of a city near Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, was fired negligently after the death of the disabled teenage son of a quarantined patient. The cause of death was still under investigation.
But the Chinese authorities also seemed to be taking tougher measures to stifle criticism, for example, scrubbing an article on the Internet that criticized the government in The Global Times, a tabloid controlled by the Communist Party.
As the number of deaths and new cases increased rapidly last week (259 deaths and almost 12,000 by Saturday), one by one, international organizations and foreign countries reacted.
the The State Department issued a travel alert urging Americans not to go to China because of the threat to public health.
Delta, United and American Airlines suspended all flights between the United States and mainland China.
By the time the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday, some of the world's largest companies had prohibited its employees from traveling to China, and countries began to close their borders.
Even when some countries took drastic measures, their leaders also recognized the economic impact.
"It will hurt us," said Lee Hsien Loong, the prime minister of Singapore, after announcing that the small island state would ban all Chinese visitors and foreigners who had traveled to China in the last 14 days. (It is believed that the incubation period of the disease is one to two weeks).
"China is a great source of tourists for Singapore," Lee told reporters after announcing the ban. Restaurants, travel operators and hotels in Singapore were "forced to be significantly affected."
On Saturday, Australia joined the United States and a growing list of other countries and cities that have issued travel warnings in an attempt to stop the flow of people who might be carrying the virus. The US government said Friday that it would temporarily deny entry to non-citizens who had recently traveled to China.
The Australian government also urged Australian citizens to "Reconsider your need to travel,quot; to China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "Australian citizens, Australian residents, dependents, legal guardians or spouses,quot; could still return.
Qantas, Australia's largest airline, canceled its flights on the mainland, although it said it would still fly to Hong Kong.
Taiwan said it would ban Chinese citizens from the southern coastal province of Guangdong from Sunday and that travelers who recently visited the area would be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Vietnam, a neighbor of China along its southern border, joined Singapore and Mongolia essentially closed their borders to China, banning all flights coming from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao until May 1, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Only flights that have received the approval of the country's Civil Aviation Authority after the ban, which entered into force on Saturday, will be allowed.
Mongolian authorities also closed the border with China until March 2, while other countries and regions last week failed to seal their borders completely.
Hong Kong halved the number of flights from China, closed rail service to mainland China and also limited visas to the semi-autonomous region to a degree that has provoked criticism from unions, including hospital workers, some of the which voted for the strike. They want to close the city of the continent.
In one turn, Hun Sen, the leader of Cambodia, one of China's closest neighbors, emerged as the opposite when he decided not to limit any travel and movement of Chinese tourists to his country.
It was challenging in his decision, saying that doing so "would be an attack on the Cambodian economy,quot; and "tense relations,quot; with China.
"I don't care what other countries think: Cambodia doesn't behave this way," he said.
Cambodia is home to many Chinese entrepreneurs and China is the biggest benefactor in the country.
The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, sent a letter to President Xi Jinping of China offering his condolences, and help – to help Beijing fight the outbreak of coronavirus, the state news agency of the North reported on Saturday.
But North Korea was one of the first countries to close its borders to visitors from China to avoid the coronavirus.
Amid the growing crisis and growing criticism of Beijing's strategy, a leading breathing expert who originally told Chinese state media that the coronavirus was under control and was avoidable admitted that his choice of words had been inappropriate .
The expert, Wang Guangfa, head of the department of pulmonary medicine at the First Hospital of Beijing University in Beijing, compared himself and other medical professionals who approach the outbreak with soldiers walking across the battlefield.
"All the bullets are flying," said Dr. Wang in an interview with Jiemian, a finance-focused news site founded by Shanghai United Media Group, which is controlled by the Shanghai government.
The doctor came to symbolize the slowness with which China recognized the urgency of the outbreak. Dr. Wang himself contracted the coronavirus, apparently during a visit to Wuhan.
He initially said that the virus could not be transmitted by contact from person to person. But 11 days later, he confirmed to the state media that he had the virus and could have contracted it during a trip to the center of the outbreak with a group of experts.
In his interview, Dr. Wang said that he had misdiagnosed his symptoms as those of the flu, and that he had waited days before entering a hospital. He said he had since recovered and was released Thursday.
When asked why he had originally called the coronavirus "preventable and controllable," Dr. Wang blamed the limited information at the time of his visit to Wuhan. A clearer picture of the transmissibility of the virus would have required "epidemiological data, which is difficult to judge," he said.
His interview has been widely shared on Weibo, the social media platform similar to China's Twitter. Some of the most popular comments come from angry users.
Criticism about how long it took for the authorities to act grew online. Initial reports of the virus began in early December, but it was not until the end of January that Chinese officials went into action, blocking entire cities around the epicenter and stopping public transport across the country during their busiest holiday travel period of the year.
China's sudden action received praise from the World Health Organization and other agencies abroad, but at home, distressed and angry comments sneaked into the censors.
However, not all criticisms went through the great firewall. On the Internet in China, people complained that the censors were working at full speed, as many articles and publications on social networks were removed.
One of the most severe examples of censorship pointed out by critics was an article written by Hu Xijin, editor of The Global Times, the nationalist sensationalist newspaper of the Communist Party.
Mr. Hu wrote that the heads of the national health commission and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention should take responsibility for the delay in reporting the severity of the epidemic.
A few hours after its publication on Friday, his article was removed from the Global Times website.
The reports were provided by Elaine Yu, Carlos Tejada, Yuan Li and Cao Li in Hong Kong, Choe Sang-Hun in Seoul, South Korea and Motoko Rich in Tokyo.