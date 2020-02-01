China: covering the contagion of the coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTML8ae23ca406e71a0304adaf161c55a4e911% %MINIFYHTML8ae23ca406e71a0304adaf161c55a4e912%

In Listening post this week: The coronavirus outbreak in China: a public health disaster and a message nightmare. Also in the program, the saga of the kidnapped bookseller of Hong Kong.

Covering the contagion of the coronavirus

On January 23, the Chinese authorities closed the city of Wuhan. In a short time, 17 more cities were quarantined, affecting almost 60 million people.

The orders issued by Beijing were significant, but it took time to arrive: the first official case of the virus was confirmed almost two months ago. That was the time it took for the media controlled by the state of China to stop minimizing the severity of the outbreak and begin to provide the kind of information that can save lives.

At that stage, however, millions of Chinese citizens had passed through the affected region, without realizing the risks involved.

With the number of dead now in hundreds, the number of infected in thousands, the coronavirus, as the coverage of this story, has been globalized.

Taxpayers:

Luwei Rose Luqiu – assistant professor, Hong Kong Baptist University; former executive news editor, Phoenix TV

Katrina Yu – correspondent in China, Al Jazeera English

Mary Hui – reporter, Quartz

Huiling Ding – associate professor, North Carolina State University; author of Rhetoric of a global epidemic: cross-cultural communication about Sars

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Meenakshi Ravi about the Washington Post reporter who was suspended from work for a controversial tweet, and the Guardian's decision to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies.

The saga of the kidnapped bookstore in Hong Kong

For more than 20 years, Lam Wing-kee was the owner of Causeway Bay Books, a store that not only specialized in critical literature of the Chinese Communist Party and the private life of the ruling elite of Beijing, but perfected the art of smuggling those books, which are banned in China – to the mainland.

His work made him a target. In 2015, Lam disappeared along with four of his colleagues, only to reappear months later on Chinese state television, "confessing,quot; the crime of smuggling contraband.

Johanna Hoes, of The Listening Post, traveled to Lam's new home, Taiwan, to talk with him about his time in a secret Chinese prison, the strange circumstances of his release and his stated desire to finish what he started: managing a bookstore with a mission.

Taxpayers:

Lam Wing-kee – former owner and manager, Causeway Bay Books

Source: Al Jazeera News