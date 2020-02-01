Chad Ochocinco jokes about the viral moment of the & # 39; basketball wives & # 39; between OG and ex-wife Evelyn Lozada

%MINIFYHTMLbbf94475878a0d9c779f25d089ccfdf311% %MINIFYHTMLbbf94475878a0d9c779f25d089ccfdf312%

Chad Ochocinco has been named in the "Wives of Basketball,quot; fight between his ex-wife Evelyn Lozada and his co-star OG.

While things got ugly between Evelyn and OG, Chad, for the most part, kept things on the lighter side.

During one of the episodes of last season, Evelyn and OG were in the middle of a heated argument when OG released that Chad had tried to make a move on her.

The phrase "Ochocinco loved me,quot; and almost all that moment it went viral.

The statement that OG made clearly hit a nerve in Evelyn and scaled her flesh.

While Ochocinco never officially confirmed or denied any kind of romance with OG, the two recently linked for a good cause.

On Saturday, Chad shared a photo on his Twitter of him an OG in a charity celebrity basketball game and this is the title he chose:

OG also retweeted the same image.

Evelyn Lozada didn't have much to say about it, but given that the last thing we reported was a pending litigation between them, it is probably in her best interest to reject public flesh.

To catch up, OG and Evelyn had a remarkably loaded meat development last season. OG called Evelyn for alleged racism and claimed that Evelyn believes she is black, which Evelyn was offended when she said she identified herself as Afro-Latin.

Beef intensified when Chad's name was thrown into the mix and, finally, Evelyn decided to file a libel suit against OG for allegedly calling her "racist fanatic."

Evelyn also filed a restraining order against OG, which was eventually denied by a judge.

Roommates, what do you think of the situation? Let us know!