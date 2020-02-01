Chacun Pour Soi wins the Min to Dublin award | Racing news





Chacun Pour Soi

Chacun Pour Soi won again at Ladbrokes Dublin Chase in Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins, an eight-year-old light runner, looked like a potential superstar when he beat Defi Du Seuil in Punchestown last spring.

He did not reappear until Christmas, when he was surprisingly beaten by Henry de Bromhead's A Plus Tard and a rematch was on the cards.

However, A Plus Tard was absent late as De Bromhead felt that the ground was too fast to execute his load and when Cilaos Emery de Mullins left at the first fence, Chacun Pour Soi's task was further alleviated.

His main danger was the stable partner Min, winner of the race in the last two seasons, but Paul Townend's mount surpassed him in the penultimate before continuing his work for a three and three quarter victory as a 6 -5 favorite.