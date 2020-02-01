Home Entertainment Celebrate Stormi Webster's second birthday by looking at her cutest photos

Celebrate Stormi Webster's second birthday by looking at her cutest photos

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
17
<pre><pre>Celebrate Stormi Webster's second birthday by looking at her cutest photos
%MINIFYHTML5bd8584e060ffe5eaf0de88474ea377111% %MINIFYHTML5bd8584e060ffe5eaf0de88474ea377112%

Happy Birthday, Stormi Webster!

Like E! Readers surely know, today (Saturday, February 1) brand Kylie Jenner Y Travis scottThe second birthday of the daughter. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the artist of "Sicko Mode,quot; welcomed little Stormi to the world in February 2018.

At that time, Jenner kept the details of her pregnancy secret. However, he confirmed his daughter's arrival with Scott in an extensive YouTube video titled "To Our Daughter."

%MINIFYHTML5bd8584e060ffe5eaf0de88474ea377113% %MINIFYHTML5bd8584e060ffe5eaf0de88474ea377114%

"I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as possible," Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her followers. "My beautiful and healthy baby arrived on February 1 and I couldn't wait to share this blessing. I had never felt a love and happiness like this that could explode! Thank you for your understanding."

Despite the private nature of her pregnancy, Jenner has shared the most beautiful moments of Stormi on social networks. More recently, Jenner visited Instagram to document the butterfly themed party he organized in honor of his Stormi Collection.

Stormi, who looked beautiful in a butterfly-covered dress, enjoyed a fairy dust craft station, a completely purple ball pit and butterfly-shaped sandwiches.

While Kylie, Travis and Stormi have already enjoyed an early birthday celebration at Disney World, we have a feeling they haven't finished celebrating.

While we wait for those details, we believe it is right to relive the most beautiful moments of Stormi.

For the sweetest photos of the two years, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Butterfly babe

"Every day is a blessing to you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank God for these moments. It was beautiful to celebrate Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launch 2.1.20,quot;

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Love of my life

"The love of my life," Kylie wrote in IG.

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

"Peek A Boo,quot;

Stormi's blush-colored hole makes playtime pretty in pink!

Stormi Webster, West Psalm

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kisses

"Stormi loves my Psalms very much!" Kim captioned the picture of the sweet cousins.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Jet setting

"cutest travel companion," writes Kylie on vacation.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Big smile

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Snow bunnies

Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski suits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Elegant

Stormi makes a pose! "The coolest girl I know," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott

Instagram

Like dad, like daughter

Travis captioned this picture "Daddy's Hair,quot; while Stormi rocks her dad's braids.

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott

Instagram

Braided beauty

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Queen costume

Do you recognize this look? Stormi paid tribute to his mother's Met Gala 2019 set with this year's Halloween costume.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Halloween preparation

Stormi and his mother pose for a photo in the pumpkin patch! "Let the festivities begin," subtitled Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Reversion

"About a year ago with my baby," Kylie wrote. "Where is the time going .."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Get away

Eight months after inviting Stormi to a birthday vacation in paradise, Kylie shared some nostalgic snapshots on Instagram.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Wedding date

Kylie and Stormi share a kiss while attending Hailey's and Justin Bieber's wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Affair

Kylie and Stormi take the French Riviera! "Baby, we should go to the south of France," he wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22 years old, birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Positano Princesses

The mom-daughter duo shares kisses enjoying the views in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22 years old, birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

A special bond

"A love without limits," Kylie wrote in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Baby blue

From such a mother such a daughter!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 22, birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Happy Birthday Mom

Kylie Jenner and her daughter sing "Happy Birthday,quot; together during the 22nd birthday trip of the reality star to Italy.

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott

Instagram

Adventures

"Yesterday we took our baby on an adventure," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "Ugh, I love this girl very much. I don't just think it's the cutest thing in the world … she has the sweetest, smartest and most special little soul."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pareo

"Mini me," Kylie captioned this IG photo of her and Stormi sharing what seems like a pretty special moment. That's love!

Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

And presenting …

A very adorable girl who kills him totally with an outfit like her mother's!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Best friends

Kylie and Stormi snuggle up for a quick mirror photo. "My best friend in real life," the cosmetic and skincare tycoon wrote on Instagram.

True Thompson, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Explorers

Stormi and True visit an interactive zoo!

Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Playing to pretend

Abra Cadabra! "On Sunday with my favorite little people," Kylie captioned this picture of Stormi and her cousin making magic come true on a sunny weekend afternoon.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster,

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Father's Day

"Happy Father's Day @travisscott," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "I love the love you share with our daughter. Thank you for everything you do … today we celebrate …"

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Travis Scott

Catching some Z & # 39; s

Nap time! "The day Mom made me dad, I couldn't wait to spend every day with you to conquer this planet," Travis wrote in his own Father's Day Instagram post.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster,

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Sweet memories

Reversion! Together with his contemporary photo of Father's Day in IG, Kylie shared this touching instant of Travis's father and daughter cradling a Stormi baby.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Snuggle

"Mamas gotchu forever baby ♥ ️," Kylie wrote on Instagram in June 2019.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

Loving daddy

"My loves," Kylie wrote on Stormi's birthday.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

Daddy daughter cutenes

"IT IS HIS QUEEN, MY HEART, MY AIR, EVERYTHING. THE BIRTHDAY OF STORMI TODAY. I LOVE YOU A LOT OF BABY. YOUR MOST INTELLIGENT AND LOVING BABY," Travis wrote.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

B-Day Girl

Travis continued: "UR SPIRT KEEPS ME EVERY DAY AND I MOM LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN'T WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII STOP MISSING."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Mirror Selfie Time

"Ugh, I love you so much. A living piece of my heart (heart emoji)," Kylie wrote on Instagram in November 2018.

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Snow bunny

"Stormi takes the snow," Kylie captioned this photo of her little girl in a jet set.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

One year old!

"MY GIRLS,quot; Kylie captioned this photo during a first birthday getaway for little Stormi and BFF Jordin Woods.

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Birthday wishes

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan sent Stormi's wishes on her first birthday on February 1, 2019. "Happy birthday to the sweetest baby, Stormi!" Kim wrote. "We love you so much !!!"

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Splish Splash

"She is in heaven here," Kylie underlines this photo of Stormi enjoying a shower in the sand.

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Look who walks!

Kylie shared a photo of Stormi walking before her first birthday.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

A year to remember

Kylie shared this beautiful photo with her baby before 2018 to thank her fans for her love and noted that "having Stormi, of course, has done her best."

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Daddy's girl

Stormi shared a sweet moment with his father in November and we can't stop smiling at him.

Stormi Webster, Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Kendall Kisses

"Sweet, little noodle! Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. I love you Stormeroo! Happy first birthday!"

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Burberry baby

Kylie posted a picture of baby Stormi in a cute Burberry dress.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pretty pink

The reality star celebrates her 21st birthday with her little daughter.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Twinning

The mother-daughter duo looks adorable in white while on vacation.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Hugging her

Kylie held her little boy in a Gucci carrier that reportedly cost $ 820.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

"Nothing better,quot;

How cute is Stormi hugging her mom!

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Superhero Swag

Kylie celebrates the launch of Avengers Final Game Wearing Stormi with an adorable Thor costume, hammer and everything!

Don't forget to go to Kylie's social networks to wish Stormi a happy birthday!

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!

%MINIFYHTML5bd8584e060ffe5eaf0de88474ea377115%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©