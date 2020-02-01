Celebrate Stormi Webster's second birthday by looking at her cutest photos

Happy Birthday, Stormi Webster!

Like E! Readers surely know, today (Saturday, February 1) brand Kylie Jenner Y Travis scottThe second birthday of the daughter. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the artist of "Sicko Mode,quot; welcomed little Stormi to the world in February 2018.

At that time, Jenner kept the details of her pregnancy secret. However, he confirmed his daughter's arrival with Scott in an extensive YouTube video titled "To Our Daughter."

"I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as possible," Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her followers. "My beautiful and healthy baby arrived on February 1 and I couldn't wait to share this blessing. I had never felt a love and happiness like this that could explode! Thank you for your understanding."

Despite the private nature of her pregnancy, Jenner has shared the most beautiful moments of Stormi on social networks. More recently, Jenner visited Instagram to document the butterfly themed party he organized in honor of his Stormi Collection.