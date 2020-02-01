Bruno Fernandes makes a brilliant start against Wolves but Man Utd still lacks vanguard | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLae8c3810ff19950da8339c57e7c87ede11% %MINIFYHTMLae8c3810ff19950da8339c57e7c87ede12%

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Manchester United draw with Wolves

"Bruno, Bruno, Bruno,quot;, came the singing of Manchester United fans in the stands. The game had not even begun, but the mere mention of the name of his new signing by the announcer of the stadium was enough for the crowd to get going. All eyes were on Bruno Fernandes in Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old had only participated in a training session with his new teammates after his arrival of £ 68 million from Sporting Lisboa on Thursday. But it is a testament to how much this Manchester United team needs it that went straight to the initial lineup against Wolves.

In the end, his debut became another game in which Manchester United failed to find a way to beat a well-organized opponent. There can be no instant solutions to your long-standing problems. But Fernandes at least provided glimpses of how he could help them in the future.

Fernandes lined up at number 10, in front of Fred and Andreas Pereira and behind a front line of Dan James, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial. It was from that position that he accumulated so many extraordinary numbers of goals and assists in Sporting. But while he started confidently in Old Trafford, with a skilful touch here and a crunchy pass there, it was only once he fell deeper that he really began to strive in the game.

"We have heard a lot about his assists and his goals and how he can affect the games in the front of the field, but when he moved to another role in the midfield, I thought he adapted well and showed a lot of experience and discipline," said Sky sports Gary Neville expert.

It may not be surprising that he ended up in that area of ​​the field since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had compared him to Paul Scholes in the preparation of the game, and in addition to his experience and discipline, there were certainly times when his pass Skill stood out.

From his deepest role, one of Fernandes' main responsibilities was to provide service to Mata, who had moved from the right flank to the center of the field. He excelled at it, intelligently looking for gaps in the Lobos midfield to choose the Spaniard in the space between the lines and send his side forward in the attack.

"He adapted to Fernandes when he had Mata in the No. 10 position in front of him," Jamie Redknapp said in the Sky sports I study later. "When he could see things in front of him and start choosing his passes, it worked much better for Manchester United."

On some occasions, Fernandes was in fact his deepest midfielder. It allowed him to orchestrate attacks and accumulate more passes in half of the opposition than any other player. His success rate was relatively low, below 80 percent, that was only because of his preference for taking risks instead of going safe.

111 touches

88 passes

70 passes in opp. medium

78% pass success

11.3km covered

Five shots

United has lacked that kind of ambition with a vision of the future on the ball in the absence of Paul Pogba, and its distribution was not all that Fernandes offered him. Solskjaer had told him to go himself, and that could be seen in his readiness to test the goalkeeper every time.

In fact, Fernandes had more shots than any other player on the field. His first effort was dragged from outside the box, but he made a better connection from a similar area shortly after, punching a powerful blow into the palms of Rui Patricio. In the second half, he showed good technique when he forced another save from a free kick.

There was also evidence of impressive defensive diligence. Fernandes covered 11.3 km, only surpassed by Fred among the Manchester United players, and did not shy away from the challenges, aggressively flying 50-50 with his international teammate Joao Moutinho at 13 minutes and earning a reserve for lack in Raúl Jiménez after the break .

Bruno Fernandes and Raúl Jiménez in Premier League action at Old Trafford

Solskjaer will be encouraged by how Fernandes embraced the physical side of the game in his first appearance in the Premier League. You will be pleased with the ease with which you adapted to your new environment and how you influenced the procedures with the ball at your feet.

The problem, of course, is that Manchester United's problems later were as obvious as ever.

"In the first half no one moved in front of him, everyone wanted the ball to stand up and nobody got behind it, we just played out of his box," Solskjaer said. "His creativity is one of his strengths. He can see passes and play passes. But we need to move around him."

It remains to be seen if Odion Ighalo will provide a solution. He certainly hopes to ask a player who has spent the last three years in China to come and lead a team that competes at the top end of the Premier League. But in Fernandes, at least it seems that a piece of the puzzle has been found. The challenge now is to put others in their place.