Brandy pays tribute to his graduation date Kobe Bryant after his premature death

Brandy has a very special memory with the late Kobe Bryant and turned to social networks to pay heartbreaking tribute to the late legend. It turns out that she was his date for high school prom in 1996, at a time when he didn't know who he was.

His post follows the tragic death of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter accident that also killed seven other people.

Brandy posted a photo that showed Kobe hugging her second child as she leans toward him, with love.

Alongside this, she wrote: ‘I will never understand. My condolences to @vanessabryant, the whole family and all who are suffering during this tragic moment. Love ♥ ️ #Mamba #Mambacita ".

As mentioned earlier, the singer and the basketball player go back to when they were both high school children.

Apparently, Kobe invited Brandy to his graduation party in 1996 after they met in a Nike All-Star basketball game.

Brandy had already released his debut album two years before and when he met her casually, it seems that Kobe was madly in love!

During an interview for the New York Daily News, Brandy recalled that: "He asked me to go to the prom with him, and because he was a very nice guy … I asked my mother (if I could), and she said that yes,quot;.

At that time, his mother also shared in the same media that: ‘I said I don't know this guy. I really had no idea who it was. And then Brandy said: "He's a basketball player,quot; … I liked that he had involved the parents and that he did well academically … He seemed to be a good boy. He was fair and punished. And I said yes. "

At that time, the 17-year-olds looked great for prom with Kobe wearing a tuxedo and Brandy in a beautiful champagne dress created by Moschino.

He also rocked a shawl over him and had long braids.

Later, he told TMZ that he still had that dress, as it was a great reminder of what a "special night,quot; was.



