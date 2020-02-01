Blake Lively reveals how she convinced the middle daughter to love the baby sister

%MINIFYHTML6821766befd3178efcd61a8d4721e10511% %MINIFYHTML6821766befd3178efcd61a8d4721e10512%

During an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the actress of 'The Rhythm Section' reveals that his 3-year-old daughter was not in the last family member at the beginning

Blake Lively

Blake LivelyThe middle daughter is not "so interested" in her new sister.

The 32-year-old actress welcomed her third child with her husband. Ryan Reynolds last year (19), with the couple yet to reveal the child's name. Blake talked about the new addition during an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"On Wednesday, January 29 at night, and revealed that while his eldest daughter James, five, loves the last member of the family, Inez, three, is not convinced.

"I have so many children! Yes, it's a bit difficult adjustment in our house, but it's fine," he smiled. "I have two other daughters, so my oldest daughter is very interested in the baby, but my middle child is not so much, but we are thinking of keeping her."

When asked if Inez plays with her newborn sister, Blake explained: "At first, the elder loves her and is maternal, and then our middle daughter simply stays away from her."

"And then I said to (Inez): & # 39; You know, you will be able to teach him everything he knows! You can teach him about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, everything you want & # 39 And she says (to the baby): "Oh, I didn't love you, but now I do."