Billy Ray Cyrus says that Lil Nas X is "like a family,quot; and that he would die for him

Billy Ray Cyrus respects and appreciates Lil Nas X so much that he considers him a member of his family, a new Us Magazine report said. The 58-year-old man, in an interview with the store on January 30, said he had officially adopted the rapper "Old Town Road."

Billy Ray Cyrus said he would "die for that boy,quot; and that "he loves him so much." He added that he was incredibly proud of him and would endorse him until the end. Billy added that all members of the Cyrus clan get along with him, so now he's like a family.

In addition, Billy Ray Cyrus praised Lil Nas X, 20, for introducing a new element in the music industry. According to the "Achy Breaky Heart,quot; singer, Lil Nas X used his artistic talent, creative vision and intelligent mind to break down the barriers in the music business.

As most know, Billy Ray and Lil Nas X worked together for the first time on the remix of their song, "Old Town Road," which earned them both their first Grammy Award for best music video on January 26. In addition, the couple won another Grammy for Best duo / pop group performance.

Cyrus said during the same interview that when he first heard the song, he knew immediately that he had to work with the 20-year-old artist. In addition, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Sam Eliott have joined in recent news to promote the new taste of Doritos Cool Ranch.

According to Miley Cyrus's father, the commercial presents two very charismatic individuals facing each other. Billy Ray also shared his thoughts on Lil Nas X as gay, stating that the 20-year-old had to admit it eventually, not for others, but for himself.

As most know, Lil Nas X's revelation of sexuality was praised by many people in the music industry, although criticized by some, including Pastor Troy, who recently shot the rapper for his Grammys victory this year.



