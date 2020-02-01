Billy Porter raises debate while appearing on & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39; in her Oscar dress

%MINIFYHTML58cb4e4651323bf01d523bce38cd60a811% %MINIFYHTML58cb4e4651323bf01d523bce38cd60a812%

While some people feel conflicted about the program that introduces the concept of gender fluidity to children, some parents have declared a ban on the children's series.

Billy porter has sparked a controversy with his next appearance on "Sesame Street"LGBTQ activist, the actor has broken the barrier with his fluent gender fashion and apparently that is the message that the program will deliver to children with his guest season.

When making fun of next season 51, the program's official Instagram page posted a photo of "Attitude"Star wearing her black velvet tuxedo dress she used for the 2019 Academy Awards." @theebillyporter bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street for # Season51 ", so read the caption.

Since then, the photo has received mixed responses from social media users, and some feel conflicted about the program that presents the concept of gender fluidity to children. "I am not against it, but I am not in favor either," one argued. "It is the parents' responsibility to teach their children that love comes in all shapes, sizes, colors and that no matter what they wear. If they are teaching them something important, why should they care what they are wearing or who they love? It doesn't matter, it doesn't matter. YOUR LOVE! "

Another agreed with the first user and wrote: "This is not right … He using this is his choice and yes, it is fine … However, he should leave the subjects so alone and allow parents to educate their own parents, children when they feel it is the right time. "

Another user added: "It is very sad to see this in Sesame Street, this is not what we grow up, it is not about acceptance or love. This is trying to force someone's lifestyle on our children, this is confusing and dangerous. ".

Some parents have made it clear that they will not let their children watch the program because of this. "Well! No more Sesame Street for my children. It's a shame I've seen you since I was little. Now you take away the white children and show them the dressed men. What a shame!" Declared one. Another commented: "My children will not be seeing that."

There were also some people who fully supported the program's decision to teach children about how to embrace diversity by introducing Billy dressed. "This is another moment of teaching Sesame Street and a great one in that … Well done guys," the program applauded. Another added: "Proud to see Sesame Street! Proud of those who understand Sesame Street is about acceptance and inclusion! Diversity is important!"

Billy and "Sesame Street" have not reacted to the debate about their upcoming appearance in the children's television series.