Be Our Red Carpet Stylist: help dress Zanna for the biggest movie night

It's almost time for the biggest movie night, and its brightest stars are about to make the scene look bold and unconventional that will make everyone talk! In preparation for the big day, our host Zanna Roberts Rassi She is taking an unexpected route with her gala dress!
And guess what? Can you help! Zanna needs to select a red carpet dress while co-hosting E! Countdown to the red carpet, and you could prove your skill as an E! Red carpet stylist helping her choose something impressive for Hollywood's most glamorous night!
Scroll down to see the dresses Zanna is considering …
The flowered dress: This fluttering floral dress designed by the favorite celebrity designer Jason Wu It is the perfect hallmark of spring, with a bit of fantasy thanks to an overlay of flower sconces and style, courtesy of its spectacular floor length and the touch of a train.
The blue dress: This bright blue dress, also created by Jason Wu, is a bit more nervous and much sexier by courtesy of a low V front and back, with a front leg opening and a side cut that shows a little more skin . And then there are those flashes everywhere … pass out!
Participate in fashion fun by voting below on our Twitter below until February 5.
Then, tune in E! Countdown to the red carpet on Sunday, February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT for a live revelation of Zanna's red carpet dress.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
