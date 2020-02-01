Be Our Red Carpet Stylist: help dress Zanna for the biggest movie night

It's almost time for the biggest movie night, and its brightest stars are about to make the scene look bold and unconventional that will make everyone talk! In preparation for the big day, our host Zanna Roberts Rassi She is taking an unexpected route with her gala dress!

And guess what? Can you help! Zanna needs to select a red carpet dress while co-hosting E! Countdown to the red carpet, and you could prove your skill as an E! Red carpet stylist helping her choose something impressive for Hollywood's most glamorous night!

Scroll down to see the dresses Zanna is considering …