Bali rockers are enraged against recovery at Indonesia's resort | Indonesia News

Bali, Indonesia – The musician I Gede & # 39; Jerinx & # 39; Ari Astina was still in college at the National Education University in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali, when she first became involved in activism.

It was the year 1997, and mass demonstrations broke out in Indonesia, demanding the resignation of ruler Soeharto for a long time. Jerinx joined the movement, designing posters.

"I once made a poster with the words & # 39; So Hard To F * ck & # 39 ;, which sounded like Soeharto F * ck," he recalled of his political awakening.

At that time, Jerinx had already created loyal fans in Bali, playing rebel melodies with other local punk rock artists under the band's name, Superman Is Dead, inspired by American groups, Green Day and NOFX.

His street credibility attracted other young Indonesians to join the anti-government protest, which culminated in the overthrow of Soeharto on May 21, 1998.

More than 20 years later, Jerinx has focused attention on fighting big companies and saving Bali, the island where he was born, from the threats of further destruction of the environment and "uncontrolled,quot; commercial tourism.

Through his music, he is now recruiting a new generation of activists to stop a long-standing recovery plan in the Benoa Bay of Bali.

Environmental activists and supporters form a chain to create a world map as part of the ongoing campaign during the UN Climate Change Conference 2007 at Kuta Beach in Bali (File: Jewel Samad / AFP)

Environmentalists warn that the billionaire project, which covers 838 hectares (2,070 acres) of land, could cause soil erosion and water pollution on the island, which is already struggling to cope with the influx of mass tourism.

According to ForBALI, an alliance that opposes recovery, the project could fill about 75 percent of Benoa Bay with land for land use.

The bay is considered a "buffer zone,quot; and a "green belt,quot; that helps absorb excess water during the rainy season, and the groups warn that recovery could cause flooding.

State-backed recovery

The controversy began in December 2012, when the then governor of Bali, Mangku Pastika, issued a decree that allowed a company, PT Tirta Wahana Bali Internasional, to "revitalize,quot; the Bay of Benoa.

At that time, Indonesian business mogul Tomy Winata, head of Artha Graha Network, had expressed interest in the project, promising to invest up to $ 2 billion (Rp30 billion) to transform Benoa Bay, creating a series of islands artificial and building an F1. Car race track.

The PT Tirta website that explains the project shows that it has the support of Artha Graha.

The Benoa Bay recovery project proposed by PT Tirta Wahana Bali Internasional published on its project website called NusaBenoa.com (NusaBenoa.com)

PT Tirta says the project seeks to integrate "the origins of Balinese culture and traditional customs in the development of island resorts, theme parks, community areas, residential groups to become the new iconic tourist destination in Bali."

The project also has a botanical garden and an extensive road that crosses the natural canal.

By 2014, then-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had also signed the project, reallocating Benoa Bay as a commercial area.

As of 2018, an estimated 150,000 people lived in 12 villages in the Bay of Benoa area. The bay also includes an estimated 1,375 hectares (3,397 acres) of mangroves and five rivers.

Strong opposition

Since the recovery project was proposed eight years ago, environmentalist Wayan Gendo Suardana has expressed strong opposition, fearing that it will lead to further environmental destruction in Bali.

It was Gendo's idea to enroll artists and musicians, including Jerinx, to join the movement, hoping to expand the campaign.

"An activist does not always have to be a musician. But what happens if we transform a musician into an activist," said Gendo, who is the coordinator of the ForBALI environmental alliance and Bali activist Tolak Reklamasi (Bali rejection claim).

Given the history of Jerinx activism, the musician did not need much conviction. His group, Superman is Dead became the first band to be part of the campaign against recovery.

The musician I Gede & # 39; Jerinx & # 39; Ari Astina has been involved in political activism since studying at the university (Photo provided by Jerinx through Al Jazeera)

Other bands like Navicula also joined, which is already on the frontline of the campaign to save the rainforest of Indonesia, as well as the pop-indie band called Nosstress.

"As a Balinese, I saw that there was a threat to ecology. I wanted to get involved in the protection of the environment," Navicula, also known as Robi, told Al Jazeera Gede Robi Supriyanto.

Robi said the residents of Bali saw through the "political trick,quot; performed by their leaders, when they gave the green light to the project.

"We were deceived. It is clear to everyone, who knows the history of the place, and we were very upset."

Enough of development

Among the Hindu community of Bali, commercial development in Benoa Bay also feels like an attack on their religious traditions.

If recovery is allowed, it is estimated that at least 24 temples in the area would also be eliminated, said I Wayan Widyantara, a member of the temple administration group, Pengempon, who also opposes the project and is part of the fight against recovery . Alliance.

However, assuming the government and the private company involved in the claim has not been an easy task for Gendo and his allies.

When the movement began, only a few people were willing to risk joining the campaign.

Balinese men plant mangrove seeds during a tree planting campaign in Benoa in 2011 (File: Made Nagi / EPA)

Superman is Dead began to be harassed for singing environmentally friendly melodies or raising banners against recovery. At one time, the group was even forbidden to act.

Jerinx said that between 2013 and 2014, police refused to grant them permission to perform outside of Bali, and his group was excluded from Soundrenaline, the largest music festival in Southeast Asia held annually, held annually in Bali. . The ban continued until last year.

Tomy from Artha Graha Network, however, had a different idea of ​​what development should be like in Bali.

Among the Indonesian business community, Tomy is known for pushing to increase business and commerce between Indonesia and China.

Bali tourism under threat

In 2013, Tomy invited soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to plant mangroves in Benoa Bay. Ronaldo was accompanied at the event by Yudhoyono.

At the time of the event, Artha Graha said that Ronaldo had not received any compensation for joining the event.

The fight is not over

However, the Balinese people were not impressed and continued their resistance to the project.

Superman is dead and other artists continued with his campaign.

In 2014, the title of the Superman is Dead album, Sunset in Anarchy Land, was awarded the best album by Rolling Stone Indonesia Reader & # 39; s Choice Awards, drawing more attention to his activism.

"Later, all of Indonesia finally knew we were in Bali, dealing with a great case that will impact us," Jerinx told Al Jazeera.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins a mangrove plantation event in Benoa Bay in Bali in 2013 (File: Made Nagi / EPA)

At the end of 2018, the governor of Bali finally spoke in support of the movement and The then fishing minister of President Joko & # 39; Jokowi & # 39; Widodo, Susi Pudjiastuti, officially declared the area as a maritime conservation site.

But only a few months later, Pudjiastuti was replaced and the new minister, Edhy Prabowo, said he wanted to check the state of the area. Hundreds of Balinese returned to the streets in protest.

Governor Wayan Koster warned the central government that the claim could not continue. Apart from its environmental value, the area was sacred, he said.

"Economic potential can be built in other places that are still empty areas," said Koster.

Gendo, the environmental and anti-claim organizer, told Al Jazeera that the only way to ensure that the claim project was halted was that President Jokowi issue a new decree that would cancel his predecessor's order.

For Jerinx, the fight is far from over and promises that the Balinese people will continue to resist.

"This movement is the longest resistance of people in modern Indonesian history. As long as they plan to continue the recovery, we will continue to resist."