Australian Open: Sofia Kenin lifts first major title | News

%MINIFYHTMLdc56a6d5c24f7459780734fe05f80de311% %MINIFYHTMLdc56a6d5c24f7459780734fe05f80de312%

American tennis player Sofia Kenin defended herself from a clash against Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Saturday.

Kenin, 21, planted in 14th place in the tournament, turned his second match point against the two-time Grand Slam champion, who committed a double foul at the final point, to end a blunt competition that lasted more than two hours.

Plus:

Both women produced an appropriate and intense final that was played under a closed roof at the Rod Laver Arena after a rainy day in Melbourne.

%MINIFYHTMLdc56a6d5c24f7459780734fe05f80de313% %MINIFYHTMLdc56a6d5c24f7459780734fe05f80de314%

After losing the first set, Kenin, born in Moscow, played an outstanding defense and increasingly pressed his opponent's service to level the game, forcing a decisive third set.

Kenin won the last four games of the game, breaking the former world number one 4-2, before sealing the victory, as Muguruza hit three more double faults in the final game.

"This is my first speech, but I will do my best," Kenin said during the trophy ceremony at the Rod Laver Arena, where the retractable roof was closed due to rain for much of the day.

"My dream has officially come true," he told the crowd. "Dreams come true. So if you have a dream, do it and it will come true."

With the victory, Kenin became the youngest to win the Australian Open since Maria Sharapova defeated Ana Ivanovic in 2008 when they were both 20 years old.

In the men's final, defending champion Novak Djokovic will seek to obtain an eighth record title and 17th general major trophy when he faces the young Austrian Dominic Thiem on Sunday.