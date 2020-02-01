Australian Open Final: Novak Djokovic aims for the eighth title, Dominic Thiem gets in his way | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML2dec87237917f6aa79e0836037de1a1211% %MINIFYHTML2dec87237917f6aa79e0836037de1a1212%

Join us for live coverage game by game through our live blog from 8 a.m. (GMT) of Sunday





%MINIFYHTML2dec87237917f6aa79e0836037de1a1213% %MINIFYHTML2dec87237917f6aa79e0836037de1a1214% The world's number 2 aims to show that experience counts when it comes to the Australian Open finals

Novak Djokovic has an eighth Australian Open title that extends record in his sights, but must prevail over Dominic Thiem to secure it on Sunday.

The two players reserved their places in the decisive Slam after the semi-final victories over Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev, respectively.

Thiem has now entered unknown waters, never before had he reached a Grand Slam final away from Roland Garros. In contrast, Djokovic knows exactly what to do when it comes to the Australian Open finals.

The world number 2 has not lost an Australian Open final, despite playing in seven, and has the additional incentive to return to the top of the world rankings with the victory.

This time last year, Djokovic delivered a master class in hard court tennis and beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3. It took only two hours and four minutes and the result sealed the fifteenth main title of his career.

At that time, Djokovic praised his performance: "He is one of the best, if not the best, matches I have played in a Grand Slam final," he said.

During its 2020 campaign, the second seed has lost only one set since the beginning of the tournament. He arrived in the first round against Jan-Lennard Struff and followed him with a set of 6-1 in response.

The Serbian player is now 15-0 once he reaches the last four in Melbourne

No other player has won more Australian Open titles in history, Roger Federer and Roy Emerson are behind him with six each.

When it comes to Thiem's ​​form, and really leaving a mark on the Grand Slams, then he's been knocking on the door for a while with fans who want it.

The Austrian’s four-quarter win over Nadal set a scoring and could be a mental turning point for him, as he beat Nadal in his own game.

The fact that Thiem surpassed Nadal on the hard court (far from the clay of Paris) is another indication of his growing maturity and potential.

Thiem has remained calm during this year's competition and now faces the ultimate test

In Thiem and Djokovic, this final has two exceptional strikers and two players who are equally expert in the cut-off points from the beginning with their net game.

Djokovic is widely known as the best player in the game, but against Alexander Zverev (whose service has returned with interest), Thiem showed that his return can also be effective.

The fifth seed has spent 18 hours and 55 minutes on the court so far at the Australian Open this year.

The Austrian has won four of his last five meetings with Djokovic, despite being 6-4 down in the match

So far it has reached 57 aces and has a faster registered service of 220 km / h during that time.

The fifth seed knows that he has the last challenge of the Australian Open in his hands.

He will have seen Djokovic solve problems against an undercooked Federer and will return 5-2 in the first set. Thiem, like everyone else in world tennis, knows how comfortable Serbian is in Melbourne.

"It's amazing. Twice in a row Roland Garros finals, twice in front of Rafa, and now I face Novak here." Thiem said.

"I always face the kings in a final. I will do my best and, of course, I will try everything to win. I look forward to a lot. We are playing in difficult times, we are young players." We always have to beat all these incredible legends. "

I think I have to keep a good balance. Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. At the same time, not too much. That is a very thin line. In the last game against him, I reached that line perfectly in London. Dominic Thiem

When it comes to face-to-face meetings, Djokovic leads the way with a 6-4 lead.

However, he has lost four of his last five games, including the last two in the Nitto ATP Finals last year and a four-hour marathon in Paris last June.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.