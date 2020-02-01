Australian Open 2020: Will additional day off be an advantage for Novak Djokovic?

%MINIFYHTML81955703507da820a3e5d13dd4c2bfec11% %MINIFYHTML81955703507da820a3e5d13dd4c2bfec12%

Novak Djokovic will take what is considered a great advantage in his Australian Open final against Dominic Thiem: an extra day of rest.

The 16-time major champion ruled Roger Federer in straight sets on Thursday, a day before Thiem beat Alexander Zverev in four.

%MINIFYHTML81955703507da820a3e5d13dd4c2bfec13% %MINIFYHTML81955703507da820a3e5d13dd4c2bfec14%

At 32, Djokovic is six years older than Thiem, a player with a record of 6-4 wins and losses, but has lost in four of his last five games.

But apparently an additional day off has had little impact on the outcome of Sunday's final, especially in the last decade, when the player with the most rest has won five and lost the most decision makers.

"I have two days without a game at the moment, which is really really good," Djokovic of Serbia said after his victory over a wounded Federer.

"It gives me more time to recover and gather all the energy needed for the final."

Thiem, as expected, saw the benefits of not having the extra day despite winning two tough victories over world number one Rafael Nadal and Zverev.

"There are disadvantages but also advantages. I think it is also a bit difficult to have a day off all of the time and suddenly two," he said.

"Of course, I have less time to regenerate, but with all the adrenaline and everything, everything will be fine."

"I played two super intense games against Rafa and now against Sascha (Zverev). Of course, I will feel it, especially (Saturday). But I will have a great deal, an easy hit (Saturday) and then, of course , try to make everything 100 percent on Sunday night. "

Since 2010, men with extra rest won five and lost five finals. Djokovic has won his three, but he has also won all seven of his decision makers in Melbourne.

Go back further and the record of wins and losses for the men who played their semifinal a day before since 2000 is 11-9, just an advantage.

Thiem has spent almost six more hours on the court than Djokovic, but at the best moment of his career and looking at an inaugural Grand Slam title, having a less rest day apparently should have little impact.

Entering the Australian Open final with an extra day of rest since 2000

2019: Rafael Nadal (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2018: Marin Cilic (lost against Roger Federer)

2017: Roger Federer (won against Rafael Nadal)

2016: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray)

2015: Andy Murray (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2014: Stan Wawrinka (won against Rafael Nadal)

2013: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray)

2012: Rafael Nadal (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2011: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray)

2010: Andy Murray (lost against Roger Federer)

2009: Roger Federer (lost against Rafael Nadal)

2008: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2007: Roger Federer (won against Fernando González)

2006: Marcos Baghdatis (lost against Roger Federer)

2005: Marat Safin (won against Lleyton Hewitt)

2004: Marat Safin (lost against Roger Federer)

2003: Andre Agassi (won against Rainer Schuttler)

2002: Thomas Johansson (won against Marat Safin)

2001: Andre Agassi (won against Arnaud Clemente)

2000: Andre Agassi (won against Yevgeny Kafelnikov)

Wins: 11 Defeats: 9