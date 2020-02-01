Australian Open 2020: Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated in the mixed doubles final | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLdceb93f00aeb457b69a2884c1d33dc9c11% %MINIFYHTMLdceb93f00aeb457b69a2884c1d33dc9c12%







Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands hoped to win a second consecutive major title after raising the

trophy at the US Open last September

Jamie Murray missed an eighth Grand Slam doubles title when he and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were defeated in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open.

The British-American couple was beaten 5-7, 6-4 and 10-1 by the fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic on Saturday, as Murray was lost in becoming Britain's most successful Grand Slam player in the It was Open.

Murray, who has not yet won a mixed doubles title of the Australian Open, would have surpassed Virginia Wade to hold the national record had he won an eighth Grand Slam doubles title.

The 33-year-old became the first man in the Open era to win three consecutive mixed US Open titles at Flushing Meadows last year, defending the title alongside Mattek-Sands.

The British-American duo aimed to win their third Grand Slam mixed doubles title together

Murray broke into the first game of the match, such as Czech Krejcikova, who won the title alongside Rajeev Ram last year, and Croatian Mektic started the strongest pair under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

However, the British-American couple recovered 5-3 down to win four successive games, as Mattek-Sands produced some inspired tennis to ensure the second decisive break and set.

Murray broke for the second time in the game with 2-2 in the second set, before they fell twice behind in 5-2 when Mattek-Sands lost his service.

Barbora Krejcikova (right) successfully defended his mixed doubles crown, while Nikola Mektic won a first Grand Slam trophy

The duo of unseeded couples regained a break in the service of Krejcikova, but Mektic maintained the service to take the game to a decisive tiebreaker of champions.

And it was the fifth seeds that quickly took control by winning the last eight points of the game to win their first Grand Slam doubles title together.

