Australian Open 2020: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win the wheelchair men's doubles final | Tennis news





Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid won the wheelchair men's doubles final on Saturday

Alfie Hewett held an Australian Open title that he hopes will be the last after he was told he doesn't meet the new wheelchair tennis ratings.

The 22-year-old was associated with a fellow British player Gordon Reid to beat the best French players Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 4-6, 6-4 (10-7) in the men's doubles final.

Hewett, who has two Paralympic silver medals and nine Grand Slam titles in singles and doubles, has Perthes disease, which affects the hip and femur.

He said BBC Sport: "A new system has entered, and I just don't meet the requirements for it. But there is no other option for me, because I can't compete on my feet."

"I am only using it to my advantage at this time. At the moment it is my last year, so today it meant a lot to me. Arriving at the tie-break of the third set, it was just a case of going out and giving everything.

"I shed some tears at the end, and back in the locker room. We had a great time together, and a good adventure, and if this is the last time I play the Australian Open, then it's very, very happy memories."

Hewitt and Reid celebrate winning the final

Reid, who will play the singles final against Shingo Kunieda of Japan on Saturday, said: "It has obviously been difficult.

"I can't imagine putting myself in Alfie's position. Qualifying in the Paralympic sport is a very controversial issue, one that will never be perfect, and there will always be someone who will be lost."

"Things could change, I wouldn't be surprised if they did, and I hope this isn't the last year we see Alfie playing wheelchair tennis."

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.