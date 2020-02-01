Australia Women vs England Women – summary and statistics

Heather Knight earned another best mark in her career, as England Women beat Australia after a Super Over in an exciting international T20.

Having lost the inaugural game of the triple series against India on Friday, England returned to be in trouble with 41-3 to half of its innings after being admitted to Canberra. However, a brilliant 78 of 45 from Knight and an unbeaten 39 of 28 balls from Fran Wilson led visitors to 156-4.

Beth Mooney managed 65 of 45 balls in the chase, but it was debutant Annabel Sutherland who forced the Super Over when she broke 22 # 11 of the balls to rescue Australia from a position where she needed 40 of the last three opportunities and 15 of six balls.

However, ultimately, it was in vain as Sophie Eccelstone restricted Australia to only eight in the decisive decision, leaving Knight to seal the victory for England with consecutive limits.

That victory seemed far away when Nat Sciver (4) was fired at the end of the ninth with starters Amy Jones (10) and Danni Wyatt (17) already back in the cabin and only 39 on the board for England.

A fourth place of 115 wicket among Captain Knight, who achieved his highest score in cricket T20 for the second day in a row, and Wilson saved England and led them to a competitive total.

In response, Mooney was the only Australian who really got underway and the middle order collapsed when English leggie Sarah Glenn took 3-28.

When Sciver (3-23) had Mooney perplexed before eliminating Jess Jonassen two balls later, the game seemed ready. Sutherland had other ideas and, with the help of Delissa Kimmince (without 15 balls), took Australia to the sight of victory.

The hosts needed three of the last ball, they ran two to tie the game, but it was England who had the nerve to reach the top in the Super Over.