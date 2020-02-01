Ashley Roberts dates The Pussycat Dolls when Dancer Boyfriend announces division

%MINIFYHTMLa10aafff3e3463e7ec0eb4a37ec6df5211% %MINIFYHTMLa10aafff3e3463e7ec0eb4a37ec6df5212%

Two years after meeting the singer in the 2018 series of & # 39; Strictly Come Dancing & # 39 ;, Giovanni Pernice reveals that the two have decided to separate as a couple and remain friends.

Ashley Roberts he has called time on his relationship with his dancer beau Giovanni Pernice before the singer's return to the The kitten dolls.

The couple has been dating for just over a year, after meeting in the 2018 series of the British ballroom television show, "Strictly Come Dancing," in which Ashley was a contestant and Giovanni a professional.

But as the creator of successes prepares to join their bandmates to release the new single "React" and go out on their "Unfinished Business Tour", the couple has decided to end their relationship.

"@ImAshleyRoberts and I made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other the best for the future," Giovanni wrote on Twitter, with a similar note also shared in his Instagram Stories.

Despite insisting that they separated on good terms, both stars have discarded their Instagram accounts, which means that there are no images of the couple on any of their pages.

While Ashley has not yet commented on the separation, she was seen enjoying a night with her bandmates. Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger Y Jessica Sutta in London when Giovanni made the announcement.

The separation occurs only one month after the couple spent Christmas together with Ashley's family in their native America.