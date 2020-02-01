As the new virus spreads, China's old habits delayed the fight

WUHAN, China – A mysterious illness had affected seven patients in a hospital, and a doctor tried to warn his classmates in medical school. "Quarantined in the emergency department," wrote the doctor, Li Wenliang, in an online chat group on December 30, referring to patients.

"So scary," a receiver replied, before asking about the epidemic that began in China in 2002 and finally killed nearly 800 people. "Is SARS coming again?"

In the middle of the night, officials of the health authority in the central city of Wuhan summoned Dr. Li, demanding to know why he had shared the information. Three days later, the police forced him to sign a statement that his warning constituted "illegal behavior."

The disease was not SARS, but something similar: a coronavirus that is now in a relentless march from Wuhan, across the country and around the world, killing at least 259 people in China and infecting more than 11,700.