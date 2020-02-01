Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta defends Sean Dyche's Burnley | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbe3f85f826426224bf6528f21b91d6c711% %MINIFYHTMLbe3f85f826426224bf6528f21b91d6c712%

Watch Burnley vs Arsenal on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; the start is at 2pm





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has defended Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta defended Burnley's football brand and insisted that Sean Dyche is "smart and intelligent,quot; to get his team to produce a style that brings success.

Arsenal defender David Luiz can expect an icy reception at Turf Moor on Sunday after criticizing the Clarets in April, when he was in Chelsea, for playing "anti-football,quot; after a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Dyche laughed at the claims at that time and received support for his style from an unlikely source before the last Premier League meeting between Burnley and Arsenal.

Arteta, a disciple of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, said: "For me, he is very intelligent and intelligent and is well guided what they do. That is not anti-football. Football has to be expressed in different ways."

"They build everything around their strengths and choose the right players all the time to do what they do and they do it super good. Season by season, watch what they do."

During the previous meeting in the Emirates in August, that Arsenal won 2-1 under the direction of Unai Emery, Dyche once again accused the Gunners players of diving.

By putting Arteta what he does in simulation, he replied: "Diving? I am completely against it."

The Spanish urged his team not to let Burnley intimidate them and they will be driven by the return of Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He served a three-game suspension last month for a red card at Crystal Palace and will be happy to return in time to face the Clarets, a team against which he has scored seven goals in just four appearances.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta says that the new signings of Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari give him good options in defense

"All games are really tight, but obviously Burnley has been a difficult team to knock down and having players that can open that door immediately is a great advantage and that is why Auba is so important for this club," Arteta added.

Since his arrival in December, the 37-year-old man has already had an impact and a great feature is the union now present on the side.

This stood out in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea when Arsenal had to play most of the game with 10 men, but it still held for a point.

"For me that is the basis of everything," said Arteta. "Without that, you can't really build anything because it's empty.

"They need to enjoy what they do, respect each other and feel proud of where they are and who they are, and develop that in the future. I think we are in the right direction."