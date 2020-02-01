Arab League holds emergency meeting on Trump plan | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

%MINIFYHTML6d15a98ad444cddcdc91a3b474f0f63c11% %MINIFYHTML6d15a98ad444cddcdc91a3b474f0f63c12%

The Arab League is holding an emergency meeting in the capital of Egypt, Cairo, to discuss the plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Middle East that was announced last week.

The meeting on Saturday was requested by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who asked Arab nations to adopt a clear stance against the proposal, which Trump had described as the "agreement of the century."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6d15a98ad444cddcdc91a3b474f0f63c13% %MINIFYHTML6d15a98ad444cddcdc91a3b474f0f63c14%

The plan presented on Tuesday was negotiated with Israel and received no input from the Palestinians, who had severed all ties with the Trump administrations. Visualize the Israeli annexation of large areas of the occupied West Bank, including illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley, which gives Israel a permanent eastern border along the Jordan River.

Abbas, who said "a thousand no,quot; to the plan, said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in East Jerusalem. Trump's plan also proposes to make Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, the capital of a future Palestinian state, which was also instantly rejected by the Palestinians.

The head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, said Wednesday that an initial study of the political framework of the plan showed that he "ignored the legitimate rights of the Palestinians in the territories."

He said the Palestinian response would be key to shaping a "collective Arab position,quot; on the plan, which said it was a "non-binding American vision."

Majdi al-Khaldi, diplomatic advisor to Abbas, said the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Arab League aims to issue a "clear statement,quot; that rejects the agreement.

Al-Khaldi, who accompanies Abbas on his trips to world capitals, said the Palestinian leader would meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss measures to "protect the rights of the Palestinian people."