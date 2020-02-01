Antonio Brown apologizes to the police in Hollywood, Florida, after multiple incidents

Antonio Brown tried to make peace with the police in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday.

He posted an apology on Instagram to the Hollywood Police Department about three weeks after he shouted obscenities to officers who responded to a domestic dispute between Brown and the mother of his five children (Brown videotaped the tirade on video), and a week later that he surrendered on an arrest warrant arising from a dispute with the driver of a moving truck.

Brown also made an indirect reference to the department by returning a donation that Brown made to the department's athletic league soccer program.

Brown faces three charges after he and his coach, Glenn Holt, allegedly assaulted the driver and threw stones at the truck after refusing to pay a $ 4,000 charge to the driver for delivering some of Brown's belongings from California. Brown was charged with robbery with serious battery crimes, theft of an unoccupied means of transport and criminal mischief, according to ESPN.com.

The former receiver of the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots is free with a $ 110,000 bonus. It is being monitored with a GPS device. The felony charge carries a possible life sentence.