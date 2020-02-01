Antonio Brown apologizes to the NFL: "I could have done many things better,quot;

%MINIFYHTML6c1ab1a958064b04e84431423447469411% %MINIFYHTML6c1ab1a958064b04e84431423447469412%

Antonio Brown apologized to the NFL after a series of off-field incidents after playing only one game in the league in 2019.

Brown has been without a team since he was cut by the New England Patriots after only 11 days in September amid accusations of sexual assault and rape, which he flatly denies.



The seven-time Pro Bowl open receiver played only one game for the Patriots, whom he joined from the Oakland Raiders after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in March last year.

An arrest warrant was issued last week against Brown, 31, in South Florida on charges of robbery with assault and criminal mischief. A judge released Brown from house arrest on Tuesday.

Brown also posted an apology on Instagram to anyone who "offended or disrespected,quot; in the Hollywood Police Department (Florida).

"I think I owe the entire NFL an apology for my past behavior," Brown said in an interview with ESPN. "I think I could have done many better things."

On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the goal of the league was to help Brown.

"I was pleased to hear that, after 140 days, there was something positive about me, because lately, I have been NFL cancer," Brown said when asked what he thought of Goodell's comments.

He added Goodell's commitment to provide help: "I will believe it when I see it."