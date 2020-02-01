Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury wanted by the "whole world," says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML9590a5cb78708bf893a4b4f1a01d01a811% %MINIFYHTML9590a5cb78708bf893a4b4f1a01d01a812%

Joshua says an offer of & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Wilder to a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title

Anthony Joshua and the winner of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury will face "so much pressure,quot; to agree a fight that will crown the division king, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Fury in a rematch on February 22 and Joshua is "close,quot; to accepting a defense of his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev.

"I think whoever wins (Wilder vs. Fury 2) and if AJ beat Pulev, what we expect him to do, basically everyone will say & # 39; we have to watch that fight & # 39;" said Joshua's promoter, Hearn .

"I think there will be a lot of pressure on both of them to fight."

"Unless Wilder-Fury 2 is a brilliant fight, nobody will want to see the (third fight). Everyone will want to see the undisputed fight, the winner against AJ."

"I hope we can maneuver something there. If not, we fight against Oleksandr Usyk, if he defeats Derek Chisora ​​and if Joshua defeats Pulev."

Pulev (IBF) and Usyk (OMB) are the mandatory challengers for Joshua, and Wilder and Fury have scored in a third fight.

But Joshua hopes to ruin those plans by agreeing to an undisputed fight for the heavyweight championship later in 2020.

Joshua told him Sky sports earlier this month: "We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard that (Wilder and Fury) have a third fight in a row by the end of the year, but we have to throw a curved ball there."

"Something that catches Wilder's attention whenever I win to think for himself: & # 39; Although I have a rematch clause, I will see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it and fight for the undisputed championship & # 39;".

Saudi Arabia has made a "great site offer,quot; to organize the fight for the title, if agreed, according to Hearn.

But Joshua's next fight against Pulev will be "almost certainly,quot; a return to the UK in late May or early June with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Principality Stadium and Twickenham in the race to receive.

The undisputed former cruiserweight champion Usyk, who made a successful heavyweight transition last year, is expected to face Chisora ​​in the meantime.

"We're almost there, it's a brilliant fight," said Hearn.

The undefeated Ukraine, Usyk, said he was ready to face Joshua immediately last year, but is behind Pulev in the queue of the challengers and would be risking his chance to attack the belts when facing Chisora ​​at the end of March or early April.

"We know that Usyk is a genius, but he is getting close to the big guys, and Chisora ​​is in great shape," Hearn said.

"Chisora ​​has just pushed Artur Szpilka in his last fight. He will throw them at Usyk.

"Usyk will get over it, his feet will be too good for Chisora. But Chisora ​​can lean on him, sweat on him, sink those big tedders at the top, work it inside."

"Fingers crossed, an announcement about Usyk vs Chisora ​​coming soon."

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is in talks to face Alexander Povetkin or Andy Ruiz Jr.

"Whyte has the best resume of a guy who has never fought for a world title for a mile of field," said Hearn. "We want to make sure you get that injection.

"I think it will probably be Povektin next for Whyte and I think it could be Ruiz immediately after that."

"As always, he is throwing himself at the bottom."

In another part of the heavyweight division, Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller is planning a comeback after signing with Top Rank promoters: he was removed from fighting Joshua last year after failing drug tests. Undefeated Britons Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce are expected to meet. Joseph Parker plans to return on February 29 in Texas.