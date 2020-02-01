Anthony Davis of the Lakers shares his favorite Kobe Bryant story

%MINIFYHTMLbbbb83dbf9cc45b8abf9055497908e8211% %MINIFYHTMLbbbb83dbf9cc45b8abf9055497908e8212%

Long before becoming one of the best players in the NBA, Anthony Davis was only 19 years old trying to find his place in the US Team. UU. Davis was a member of the gold medal winning team in 2012, easily the youngest player on a list loaded with superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and, of course, Kobe Bryant.

After Friday night's game at the Staples Center, which featured multiple tributes to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, the Lakers striker was asked about his favorite memory of Kobe. Davis instantly took out a story he will never forget.

During an Olympic showdown with Nigeria, coach Mike Krzyzewski called Davis's number. The US team UU. He had built a huge advantage, so this was a rare opportunity for Davis to record a few minutes and increase his statistics. Unfortunately, he made a key mistake before reaching the floor.

"I was so happy to be with all these guys, you know, with all these future Hall of Fame members, and I forgot to wear my shirt before the game," Davis said. "Then, when Coach K called me to enter the game, I go to the table and I'm about to take off my warm-up shirt, and look down, and underneath there is only a white T-shirt." So I crawled back to the bank and Coach K asked me: & # 39; What are you doing? & # 39; And I whispered a little because I didn't want these guys to listen to me and I said: & # 39; I forgot my shirt & # 39 ;.

"I'm going to sit down, and Kobe, he messed with me. Like, I can't say what he said, but basically, like, & # 39; why don't you go to the game? This is your chance & # 39; I'm like , & # 39; I did not wear my jersey & # 39; and there is a picture in which he is looking at my warm up. And he said a few more things after that. So now, before each game, I just check to make sure that I have my shirt to this day. I how to dress for a game, basically. "

The photographers caught Bryant and other established veterans who laughed at Davis, who finally played in that game once he dressed properly.

Too much for that whispering strategy.

Only Kobe Bryant could turn something as basic as wearing a sweater into a lasting life lesson.