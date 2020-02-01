Andy Cohen says that Porsha Williams was almost fired from RHOA in her first season: this is how she saved her job!

The head of Bravo revealed that Porsha Williams was almost fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta. During a new interview, Andy Cohen shared that amazing detail, but he also revealed what the reality show star did to change the minds of the producers, thus saving his work!

While at The Jenny McCarthy Show yesterday, Andy talked about many things, Porsha was one of the topics of discussion, more precisely, his rocky history with RHOA.

According to him, in 2012, during his first season in the program, the producers were not so sure that she was the right one for the program.

That said, while trying to decide whether to stay or be fired, they seemed to lean more towards the latter!

“ At the end of Porsha's first season, Porsha was at the meeting, and it had been announced the day before, that Kordell would leave her and there was a dialogue between the producers about whether Porsha was even going to return or not. that moment. This was at the end of his first season, "Andy told Jenny.

The host was obviously surprised to hear that and omitted a "wow," which caused Andy to continue and explain that Porsha proved himself at the meeting.

"She got up there at the meeting and I was watching and I thought," My God, "I left and said," I defend Porsha, that was amazing "and consolidated her place in the program. She gave as a 2-minute soliloquy about who she really was and how she was going to live her life in the future and this was not going to define her and she is stronger than this and I said, & # 39; oh my God & # 39; I totally underestimated this woman. and I see where he is now in the program. "



