Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Diana Penty broke out at Dinesh Vijan's party



Bollywood is full of parties and projects. Industrywallahs knows how to balance their professional and personal lives with the greatest ease. Although they are continuously surrounded by intermittent cameras, they are making their way with their loved ones. Last night, producer Dinesh Vijan organized a special party for his friends in the industry at his office in the city.

The shutter bugs caught Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan, Meezan Jaffrey and several other celebrities were seen at the party. See all the photos below.