American tweets support an Iranian chess officer but won't let her in

The Iranian chess official said she began seeing messages of support from US government officials shortly after she was afraid to return to her country.
An image of the official, Shohreh Bayat, who appeared not to wear a hijab in a world chess tournament in China had circulated online and in Iranian media and was quickly made public in fear of being arrested if he returned to Iran. It is against Iranian law that a woman appear in public without a headscarf.
"No wonder Shohreh Bayat is afraid to return to #Iran,quot; Embassy of the United States in Lisbon He said on Twitter on January 24, about a week after his story began appearing in the media worldwide. "Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, women run the risk of being severe prison sentences for violating the mandatory hijab law."
Similar messages on the Twitter accounts of US embassies in Armenia Y Madrid and the Consulate of the United States in Barcelona It appeared almost at the same time.
Bayat, 32, a senior chess referee, said Friday she was grateful but also confused.
"It seems a bit ironic to externally support individual Iranians and at the same time prohibit their entry into the country," he said in an email.
Iran is one of the five Muslim-majority countries that face restrictions under a policy promulgated in 2017 by the Trump administration, which argued that those countries had to meet the security requirements to travel to the United States.
The administration has said that countries, which also include Yemen, Syria, Libya and Somalia, have not thoroughly assessed the security threat of citizens traveling to the United States.
On Friday, the administration added six countries to the list of nations that face strict travel restrictions, including Myanmar, where the Muslim minority is fleeing the genocide.
Aaron Testa, a spokesman for the State Department, declined to say whether the tweets about Bayat signaled a change in the way the administration considered cases like his and other Iranians that could be considered dissidents in his country.
"We cannot speculate whether or not someone may be eligible for a visa," said Testa. "Each time an individual applies for a United States visa, a consular officer reviews the facts of the case and determines if the applicant is eligible for that visa in accordance with United States law."
Ms. Bayat was in Shanghai on January 8 presiding over a chess match during the Women's World Chess Championship, which began in China and concluded in Russia.
During a break, she turned on her phone and saw a photo of herself in the tournament circulating in Iranian media, which is monitored by the government. The image seemed to show her without the hijab, and Bayat said Iranian media accused her of violating Iranian law.
Ms. Bayat said she was wearing the scarf but had slipped on the back of her head and that the angle of the photograph made it look like her entire head was uncovered.
"At first, I was deeply shocked and terrified," he said. "If I could be convicted in Iranian media, with false motives attributed to me, based on a misleading photo, without anyone from Iran having contacted me, then the clear implications of returning home were clear."
That day he decided to stop using the hijab, which he said he never wore voluntarily. Bayat said he would soon receive messages of support from around the world, including US embassies.
Ms. Bayat asked to be interviewed by The New York Times by email because she wanted to answer questions carefully and "make sure my answers don't cause a problem for me or my family."
Embassies' tweets also link to an article about Ms. Bayat on ShareAmerica, a website managed by the State Department that describes itself as "a platform to communicate US foreign policy worldwide."
The article described how "Iranian women continue to fight for equality,quot; and noted the case of Kimia Alizadeh, an Olympic bronze medal winner who recently announced that she defected from Iran.
The tweets underscore the hypocrisy of the Trump administration "when it comes to Iran," said Mariko Hirose, litigation director for the International Refugee Assistance Project in New York.
He pointed out how the Trump administration verbally supported Iranian Christians, who face discrimination and persecution in Iran, but refused to allow many of them to enter the United States.
"Now, while US embassies express their support for a woman who fears returning to Iran, the president has doubled a ban that has prevented Iranian families from reuniting with loved ones in the United States for three years," said Hirose.
Ms. Bayat is in London, where she is trying to resolve her options. She refused to say if she is seeking asylum.
But she said she would not ask permission to come to the United States, mainly because she is not eligible under current restrictions.
"I had a visa from the United Kingdom, so I came to the United Kingdom, which is a lovely country," Bayat said.
He added that the majority of chess events held by the International Chess Federation are in Europe.
She stays in touch with her husband and her parents in Iran.
"For some time they were so excited that they even had a hard time talking to me, but now they are recovering," Bayat said. "It's extremely difficult to be away from my family, but I'm trying my best to stay strong."
