American tweets support an Iranian chess officer but won't let her in

The Iranian chess official said she began seeing messages of support from US government officials shortly after she was afraid to return to her country.

An image of the official, Shohreh Bayat, who appeared not to wear a hijab in a world chess tournament in China had circulated online and in Iranian media and was quickly made public in fear of being arrested if he returned to Iran. It is against Iranian law that a woman appear in public without a headscarf.

"No wonder Shohreh Bayat is afraid to return to #Iran,quot; Embassy of the United States in Lisbon He said on Twitter on January 24, about a week after his story began appearing in the media worldwide. "Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, women run the risk of being severe prison sentences for violating the mandatory hijab law."

Similar messages on the Twitter accounts of US embassies in Armenia Y Madrid and the Consulate of the United States in Barcelona It appeared almost at the same time.