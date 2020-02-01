Amelie Bea Smith will replace Harley Bird as the new voice of & # 39; Peppa Pig & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb9ad726436107123220652caddfa44aa11% %MINIFYHTMLb9ad726436107123220652caddfa44aa12%

Nick jr.

Amelie Bea Smith, 9, is confirmed as a new voice of children's favorite on television since Harley Bird, 18, resigned after 13 years.

Up News Info –

Harley bird, the voice behind children's favorite television "Peppa Pig", withdraws from office after 13 years.

The 18-year-old began to express the cartoon of the pig when she was only five years old, but is ready to be replaced by a nine-year-old girl. Amelie Bea Smith, who becomes the fourth actress to assume the character.

Bird, who won a BAFTA for the role in 2011 and performed songs for the recent "Peppa Pig My first album"Release, he said," Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the beginning of an incredible journey, and I will never forget my time on the show. "

%MINIFYHTMLb9ad726436107123220652caddfa44aa13% %MINIFYHTMLb9ad726436107123220652caddfa44aa14%

He added that his co-stars on the show had "become a family" and had given him "unforgettable memories," and added that he was "eager to start the next chapter" and wished Smith "the best of luck" in the paper.

"Peppa Pig" co-creators, Neville Astley and Mark Baker, said: "Like our oldest Peppa, Harley's award-winning contribution to the program over the past 13 years has been tremendous, making it a key part of Peppa Pig's success." .

Smith, who follows Bird, Lily Snowden-FineY Cecily Bloom as the fourth voice actress of Peppa Pig, she debuted on paper on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.