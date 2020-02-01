Amber Rose and Blac Chyna: this is how best friends repaired their friendship after the consequences!

%MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178711% %MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178712%

A couple of days ago, Amber Rose surprised her followers when she showed her support for Blac Chyna, sprouting from her big curves in a post! That said, this happened after the consequences of the two women, so fans were happy to see that they rekindled their friendship.

Now, an internal report claims to know why and how friends repaired their relationship.

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Amber and Chyna are equal in so many ways that they let their strong personalities get in the way of their friendship. But when it comes to that, the love they have for each other never left. They both really missed each other and at the end of the day, they put aside their pride and realized that their friendship was more important than their pride. "

Amber republished some images of her "girl,quot; Chyna receiving a massage treatment and in the caption, she gave him a shout, raving about her impressive body.

And that was not all, since Chyna responded quickly, leaving several heart emojis in the comments section.

The insider also said that, since their enmity exploded, "they went out several times and had play dates with their children together." Amber and Sebastian (Amber's six-year-old son) went to Chyna's house and had a lot of fun with Cairo (Blac's seven-year-old son) and Dream (Blac's three-year-old daughter). They are really like sisters and it is as if time has not passed. They continued where they left off and never want to let something like this happen again. It's all love. & # 39;

They also emphasized that, since they have been best friends for so long, they simply could not remain angry with each other for a long time, so they reconciled.

