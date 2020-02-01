Aleksander Barkov's injury update: the Florida Panthers believe that the injury to the lower part of the captain's body is not serious & # 39;

The Florida Panthers are making a run in their first postseason appearance in four years, but the Atlantic Division third-place team had a small scare of injuries to perhaps their most important player during Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The team's captain, Aleksander Barkov, left the game in the middle of the second period after a blow from the Canadiens captain, Shea Weber, sent him to the ice in the corner of the Florida offensive zone.

It is not clear what exactly happened to Barkov after the coup, but in fact he seemed to stumble on the left leg of Montreal defender Ben Chiariot while the players of both clubs fought for the disc. The Panthers captain skated directly towards the bank while the game was moving in the other direction instead of continuing his turn and he missed the rest of the game with what Florida considered a lower body injury.

Barkov has become a full-fledged superstar in Florida since the club selected him second overall in 2013, so his health is of utmost importance for a possible Panthers postseason race. While it seems that the team will have to wait until Sunday to find out their status, head coach Joel Quenneville told reporters after the game that the team doesn't think it's serious.

The Panthers (28-17-5, 61 points) lost 4-0 to Montreal (24-22-7, 55 points) on Saturday, leaving the team six points from Tampa Bay, which ranks second in the Atlantic.

Barkov has 54 points in 50 games this season, just behind fellow lineman Jonathan Huberdeau, who is tied with Buffalo Jack Eichel for the eighth in the league in scoring (65 points).