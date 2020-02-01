50 Cent: Comedian Michael Blackson finally paid me my money!

Comedian Michael Blackson has been losing action for the past few months. While it is not clear WHERE he was, we do know that he recently canceled his debt to the music industry mogul Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson.

Last summer, Michael made the mistake of borrowing money from Fifty to fund a night at the strip club. And the next morning, 50 was on Instagram threatening the comedian. For weeks, the debt drama developed on social media, since Fifty tried to get his money back and Michael tried to dodge Fifty, as if he were the repo-man.

But 50 finally recovered his money, more than 3 months later. Fifty confirmed that the debt was settled yesterday on Instagram.

Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And Michael attended the ceremony, dressed in a neon pink shirtless suit underneath.

While there, he paid his long-standing debt to 50.

In the published photos of the event, Michael was seen waving one hundred dollar bills in the air, proving that there is no longer any reason for Fif or his henchmen to attack him.

Here is the post: