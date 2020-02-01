50 Cent allegedly hits French Montana in Miami before the Super Bowl

%MINIFYHTMLc8ba72d347ce8ede3ba46b961258989911% %MINIFYHTMLc8ba72d347ce8ede3ba46b961258989912%

The creator of successes & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He allegedly gets into a physical altercation with his Instagram nemesis at a Miami nightclub just a few days after promising he will stop fighting with everyone.

50 cents Y French montana He reportedly had a fist fight. According to Internet users, the creator of hits "In Da Club" hit Montana at the ELEVEN club in Miami before the expected Super Bowl on February 2.

Both have not made any comments, but 50 Cent recently wrote this cryptic warning on Instagram: "Here we go with the bulls, I will not argue with you, but when they hit you randomly, when you wake up I am willing to speak in a soft tone. LOL ".

Details of the altercation are still scarce, but many celebrities flocked to Miami for Sunday's sporting event. Montana was among the first in the city for the pre-Super Bowl concert. Hours before the video appeared, he published clips of his performance at the Miami club.

While in Miami, he was joined by the model. Anel Peralta. His sighting provoked rumors of romance, but she claimed that their relationship was strictly platonic. "Seriously WTF! You, paparazzi, must stop! Leave me alone, I've been a private person for years. This man is just my friend," he made things clear on his Instagram.

The dispute between 50 Cent and French Montana began on Instagram before the New Year when Fifty mocked Montana after the latter showed a new Bugatti he bought to celebrate his hospital discharge. Fifty said it was not worth boasting the vehicle, since it is not new or the latest model. "You should have the Uber application on your phone," Fifty said. "Put those bulls back in that truck."

The two got involved in a come and go. 50 Cent dragged Montana for his association with P Diddy while Montana cheered by calling Unit G star in a rat due to its connection with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Fifty also made fun of Montana for allegedly buying a fake broadcast for their new single "Writing on the Wall." In response, Montana attacked the credibility of Fifty Street by publishing documents that allegedly showed him a snitch before the government in the midst of his enmity with You're the boss years ago.

However, following Kobe Bryantrecent death, 50 Cent, who is known for trolling everyone, including his "Power"Actress Naturi naughton He promised to stop working on the internet. He said: "I feel that I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to concentrate. I am no longer arguing with anyone, I will treat it differently if there is a problem."