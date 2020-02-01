5 new featured resorts in the Caribbean

When the monstrous hurricanes Irma and Maria razed the Caribbean in 2017, the damage was devastating. Some islands are still recovering. Others, such as Puerto Rico, are recovering from recent disasters.

The storms of 2017 forced hoteliers to regroup and rebuild, which, according to leading travel consultants, has given way to a new era of hospitality.

In March, Half Moon, the iconic Jamaican resort, will add the 57-room Eclipse to its 400-acre complex in Montego Bay. The Central American nation of Belize is experiencing a kind of hotel boom: it does not matter the long delayed Cayo Blackadore by Leonardo DiCaprio; The elegant and respectful carbon Itz’ana Resort and Residences opened its doors last month in Placencia, and development is underway on Caye Chapel, a 280-acre private island that will open as Four Seasons Resort and Residences in 2021.

This tropical region, rich in history, a lot of flora and fauna, and full of cruises, promises the good life. Here are five notable places to look for it.