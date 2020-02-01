5 new featured resorts in the Caribbean

When the monstrous hurricanes Irma and Maria razed the Caribbean in 2017, the damage was devastating. Some islands are still recovering. Others, such as Puerto Rico, are recovering from recent disasters.
The storms of 2017 forced hoteliers to regroup and rebuild, which, according to leading travel consultants, has given way to a new era of hospitality.
In March, Half Moon, the iconic Jamaican resort, will add the 57-room Eclipse to its 400-acre complex in Montego Bay. The Central American nation of Belize is experiencing a kind of hotel boom: it does not matter the long delayed Cayo Blackadore by Leonardo DiCaprio; The elegant and respectful carbon Itz’ana Resort and Residences opened its doors last month in Placencia, and development is underway on Caye Chapel, a 280-acre private island that will open as Four Seasons Resort and Residences in 2021.
This tropical region, rich in history, a lot of flora and fauna, and full of cruises, promises the good life. Here are five notable places to look for it.
Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
Little Dix Bay Rosewood
Founded in 1964 by financial and conservationist Laurance Rockefeller, this historic place in the British Virgin Islands closed in 2016 to undergo some updates. Just before reopening in 2017, hurricanes Irma and Maria hit, devastating the entire complex. This month, he is back in business, the ultra-luxury business, after a complete renovation led by the New York design boutique Meyer Davis.
(Read more about the British Virgin Islands, which are on our list of 52 places to go in 2020.)
Loyalists will realize that the conical-shaped roof that crowned the original pavilion now repeats itself in different directions and diverse forms throughout the 500-acre property, and that the Pelican Smash, the cocktail of the house of & # 39; 64, made with rum, whiskey, bourbon, pineapple, orange and guava berries – is back in the rum room menu.
There are 42 rooms, 35 suites, two beach houses and a hillside villa, all facing the sea, many of which have a stone wall of Pietra Cardosa of local origin, and almost none have a television. Freedom of devices is encouraged, from the moment guests board the luxurious catamaran in Tortola for 20-minute navigation to the isolated bay of the complex in Virgin Gorda.
Little Dix Bay Rosewood; from about $ 1,500 (including butler service); Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands.
When co-founders Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris wanted to approach the source of Hotel Chocolat, its British chocolate company with retail stores from London to New York, ran into a 140-acre cocoa plantation in St. Lucia and bought it in 2006. Until now, it has become a "tree-operation,quot; to -bar "that has changed the fortunes of 220 producers of St. Lucian, from whom they buy each harvested bean.
The property also functions as a luxury hotel with 14 rooms and makes agriculture seem almost sexy. (Project Cocoa, a six-acre campus where visitors can learn, closely and practically, how fine chocolate is made, will open this summer).
The rooms here, called lodges or luxury lodges, have a kind of modern colonial air, with dark wood floors, canopy beds lined with mosquito nets and sun loungers on terraces overlooking the lush vegetation and the pointed peak of Petit Piton in the distance At 1,000 feet above sea level, it is a 10-minute bus ride to the water's edge, then another 10-minute boat trip to the beach of the day (depending on conditions). And for bragging rights: you can plant a seedling and return one day to find your own cocoa tree.
Boucan by Hotel Chocolat; from around $ 450 (including breakfast and chocolates); Rabot Estate, Soufriere, Saint Lucia.
At the end of Playa del Carmen, in the Riviera Maya, this new $ 100 million complex was imagined by businessman Alex Ferri to preserve the landscape, for example, there are no plastic bottles, but he did not spare the creature's comfort. Each room, for example, receives a "nomadic guide,quot;, also known as a butler.
There are 314 oceanfront suites, some with bunk beds or trundle beds, decorated in a sober but tropical style that extends to the spacious bathrooms. There is a spa, an outdoor gym, a full-time shaman that oversees all types of yoga, four restaurants and a food truck (all with plant-based options), four infinity pools overlooking the half-mile of Caribbean beach from the complex, two poolside bars, sun loungers with integrated shadow systems and a children's center with trained personnel in Waldorf. No childcare fees are required.
Palmaia, the house of AïA; from about $ 600, all inclusive; Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
The liming
The seven-square-mile island of Bequia, which is BEK-way, which means "cloud islands,quot; in the ancient Arawakan language, has only a handful of hotels, a numb languor and a beach named after the Princess Margarita, who once visited from nearby Mustique. Opened at the end of 2018, this small complex of 11 villas is part of the ICMI luxury Scottish collection, which includes Greywalls Hotel in Edinburgh and Cromlix, the redoubt of tennis star Andy Murray, in Perthshire.
The atmosphere is discreet grandeur: French doors that open to plunge pools overlooking the private marina, deep sofas and huge pillows, ceiling fans and marble bathrooms (some of which open outdoors), and a restaurant Thatched roof with panoramic views of the vivid blue ocean. There is a new tennis court, advantage, Mr. Murray, and picnics can be organized to go from island to island. Mustique, Canouan and Tobago Cays are just a boat trip away.
The liming; from $ 550 (breakfast included); Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Dominica
Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica
Four years later, this 151-room complex on the volcanic island of Dominica opened in October. It is on a northern peninsula next to the rich green jungle of Cabrits National Park, one of the three reserves of this small nation in the West Indies.
The rooms scattered throughout the property in low buildings take advantage of natural light, with a subtle color scheme designed to reflect the environment: pale green, turquoise, natural wood. Some have direct access to the pool and double showers in the jungle.