& # 39; Only Hindus will prevail & # 39 ;: another shooting at the protest site of India | News

Two days after a teenager shot a protester in the Indian capital, another dismissal was reported at a women's site in New Delhi against a controversial new citizenship law.

Police said no protesters were injured after a man fired a gun at Shaheen Bagh, the center of national protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which critics say violates the secular constitution of India and is "anti-muslim,quot;.

Witnesses told Al Jazeera that the suspect shouted "Jai Shri Ram,quot; (Hail Lord Ram, a Hindu deity) while firing "two or three shots,quot; in the area dominated by Muslims where hundreds of women have been protesting since mid-December.

A witness said the suspect, identified by the police as Kapil Gujjar, also shouted: "Only Hindus will prevail in this country. This country is ours."

Police said Gujjar is a resident of the village of Dallupura on the outskirts of the Indian capital, and has been arrested.

"The man had resorted to aerial shots. The police immediately defeated him and caught him," police officer Chinmay Biswal told ANI news agency.

Mohammad Akhlas, who was present at Shaheen Bagh when the shooting occurred, told Al Jazeera: "We first thought that a tire had burst. But later some women came running and said that a man shot towards the protest site." .

Other witnesses in Shaheen Bagh told Al Jazeera that the shot created panic, and some women left the protest site after hearing the shots. Later they returned to continue their sitting.

A group of protesters marched towards the local police station, raising slogans against the attacker and the police.

The NDTV website quoted a witness who said the gunman shot at the protesters, "while the police were standing behind him."

"He had a semi-automatic pistol and fired two shots … When his gun got stuck, he ran. He tried to shoot again, then threw the gun into the bushes and tried to escape," NDTV told the witness.

A similar incident occurred on Thursday when a 17-year-old attacker fired at a protest rally outside Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) in New Delhi while police officers backed him.

Thursday's shooting, which took place just two kilometers (1.24 miles) from Shaheen Bagh, wounded a JMI student from Kashmir administered by India. The student is receiving medical treatment.

The dramatic photos and videos of the man brandishing a single-barrel weapon and shouting slogans to the protesters became viral on Indian social networks.

The teenage suspect was arrested and is being interrogated by the New Delhi police.

The two shootings occurred a few days after India's Minister of Finance, Anurag Thakur, encouraged supporters at a state election rally in New Delhi to sing slogans, asking them to "shoot the traitors."

Thakur's statement provoked a reprimand from the country's electoral commission before the state assembly elections in the Indian capital.

Hanan Zaffar contributed to this report from New Delhi